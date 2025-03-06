Former Chiefs 49-Game Starter Retires After 10 Seasons in NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, announced his retirement on March 6 via a post by the Jaguars.

“The things I’ll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field,” Morse wrote. “Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly.

“I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey.

“I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement.”

Mitch Morse Blocked for Patrick Mahomes During Career Year

Morse, 32, was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round — 49th overall — of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He went on to start 49 regular season games and three playoff games for Kansas City. He was most notably the starting center for the Chiefs in 2018, which is when quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a career-high 50 touchdown passes and won his first MVP award.

After four seasons in Kansas City, Morse joined the Bills during the 2019 offseason and spent five seasons in Buffalo. He then joined the Jaguars in 2024 and started in all 17 regular season games during the 2024 season.

In total, Morse played in 143 regular season games and 13 playoff games during his NFL career and received on Pro Bowl nod.

X Users React to Mitch Morse’s Retirement Announcement

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Morse announcing his retirement.

“Mitch Morse retiring. One of the best Cs ever,” one person wrote. “Most underrated position on field, making adjustments+ understanding your opponent. Morse wasn’t biggest, strongest or fastest, he was the smartest. Loved having him with Josh Allen in Buffalo. Canton awaits!”

“In my opinion, one of the most underrated #Bills players in recent memory,” Alex Brasky of the Batavia Daily News wrote. “Mitch Morse was a great leader, teammate and player in Buffalo. What a career.”

“Bringing in Mitch Morse was one of the best moves Brandon Beane made with the Bills,” Mike Catalana of 13WHAM wrote. “Also moving on last year was the right time for Buffalo. Glad for Mitch that he’s out now. He’s dealt with a lot (concussions) in his time in the NFL.”

“My son went to his first bills game in 2021– he had a sign that he had 52 brain surgeries and this was his first game. Guest relations invited my boys onto the field after and they saw Mitch Morse while waiting by the elevator, he came over, said hi and gave my son his watch,” another person wrote.

“Mitch Morse is a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame good guy,” Brooke Pryor of ESPN wrote. “Really enjoyed covering him briefly in KC and grateful for his patience and time helping out a first-time NFL reporter. Happy trails!”

“Low key one of my favorite #Bills players of all-time,” another person wrote. “How he handled his tenure in Buffalo, especially during the Damar Hamlin situation, is not something I will soon forget. An ultimate leader of men. Enjoy retirement, big guy!”