New Details Emerge in $30 Million Travis Kelce Fraud Scheme After 11-Year Sentence

New details have emerged about how the man convicted of defrauding Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and other investors allegedly spent millions of dollars before his arrest.

Siddharth Jawahar was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of wire fraud involving his investment company, Swiftarc Capital LLC. A judge also ordered Jawahar to pay more than $30 million in restitution to his victims.

Kelce was among the investors identified as a victim of the scheme, although the amount of money the Chiefs tight end lost has not been disclosed.

Court documents obtained by TMZ now provide more details about Jawahar’s spending as prosecutors accused him of using investor money to support a lavish lifestyle.

Prosecutors Detail Luxury Spending in Travis Kelce Fraud Case

According to TMZ, prosecutors alleged Jawahar misappropriated millions raised from investors and spent the money on private planes, high-end hotels, expensive dinners and shopping.

Court documents listed purchases at Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Brooks Brothers, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Montblanc, Nike, and Ralph Lauren, among other retailers.

Jawahar also allegedly spent $164,000 on a luxury apartment in New York and another $363,000 on an apartment in Texas.

Before his sentencing, prosecutors argued that Jawahar posed a serious flight risk because of his financial resources. They also rejected the idea that his conduct could be characterized as a single mistake.

Prosecutors said Jawahar made the decision “over and over again to steal hard-earned dollars from his investors.”

Jawahar pleaded guilty to three wire fraud counts before receiving the 11-year sentence. Prosecutors also noted that he did not have lawful immigration status in the United States.

The latest court details come after Kelce’s connection to the case became public. The exact amount the Chiefs star invested or lost remains unknown.

Travis Kelce Admits to ‘Questionable Play’ in Chiefs’ Win Over Broncos

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While the fraud case put Kelce’s name in the news away from football, the tight end also had plenty to discuss after Kansas City’s season-opening 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Kelce caught three passes for 73 yards as Patrick Mahomes returned from his long-term knee injury.

Mahomes had one rushing touchdown overturned but later reached the end zone again. During that scoring play, Kelce appeared to hold Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga, but officials did not throw a flag.

Kelce acknowledged on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he was concerned a penalty was coming.

“It was definitely a questionable play,” Kelce said. “That’s one of those you get up slowly and be like, ‘Please don’t be any laundry on the field.’ Had the man up by his neck, can’t do it. Can’t do it, almost cost us.”