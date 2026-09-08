New Photos of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Turn Heads Before Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2026 NFL season against the Denver Broncos in Week 1. For Chiefs star Travis Kelce, this could be the final home opener of his career.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has not confirmed if quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start against the Broncos, as he’s powering back from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in December.

However, all signs point toward Kelce taking the field with his best friend on Monday Night Football. Kelce gushed over Mahomes’ rehab on the new season premiere of his “New Heights’ podcast last week.

“I could see the determination. I could see the frustration in his mind that it got to this point this year. And you know, that’s a huge reason why I’m still playing the game because I know that guy, like I want to be there for that guy, in every aspect of the game. And I think that that’s exciting coming into the year. We get a fresh start.”

Before tying the knot with Taylor Swift this summer, he signed what’s essentially a one-year, $12 million deal with Kansas City. When the Chiefs take the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football, fans also hope to see Swift in the stands.

However, before the primetime showdown, Kelce returned to the city where they got married to spend some quality time with his bride.

Travis Kelce Joined Taylor Swift in NYC Before the Broncos-Chiefs Game

Kelce and Swift were photographed dining out at Ambassadors Clubhouse, an Indian restaurant in New York on Sept 6. A source told People that the famous couple sat down “with two men in the restaurant’s lower ground main dining room area.” The group ordered “a variety of classics from the menu,” including drinks and various plates.

Swift wore a long gold halter Stella dress with Aquazzura heels while Kelce rocked a white silk button-down, brown pants, and checkered Vans for the outing.

With fans waiting for the pop star to drop their official wedding pictures, these new photos of Swift and Kelce immediately went viral on social media. One fan gushed on Instagram, ” THOUGHT THIS WAS AN EDIT BECAUSE OF HOW GOOD SHE LOOKS 😭😍.” Another person gushed, “She is ethereal.”

An X user wrote, “Taylor Swift ad Travis Kelce still look like two people who actually enjoy being together.” A Swifite gushed, “FIRST HUSBAND WIFE PAP WALK.”

Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift’s Sense of Style ‘Timeless and Classy’

Speaking to Vogue about his Tommy Hilfiger campaign, the 36-year-old couldn’t help but talk about his better half’s sense of fashion.

“I love that Tay’s always authentically herself with every look,” he told Vogue. “Whether we’re hanging with some friends or just us two on a fun night out for dinner, she’s always effortless, elegant, and beautiful.

“She’s not afraid of unique patterns or bold colors, and she’s just timeless and classy in everything she steps out in.”