Chiefs Reveal Major Update on Controversial New Stadium Plans: ‘Bold Course for the Future’

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t the first team to construct a new stadium or to move locations. But they are in a unique spot: the Chiefs aren’t leaving Kansas City. They are, however, planning to leave Missouri.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs unveiled the plans for the new stadium, intended to debut in 2031 as the team moves away from Arrowhead Stadium. The catch? The new stadium will be in Kansas City, Kansas — not Kansas City, Missouri, where the Chiefs have been for the last 60 years.

On the surface, this may not seem like that big of a deal. But it’s caused quite the controversy among Chiefs fans. The bulk of Kansas City’s population resides on the Missouri side of the border, and taking the team across state lines could have stronger repercussions that aren’t as obvious at first glance.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ New Stadium Plans

Location aside, the new stadium should provide an improved game day experience for Chiefs fans. That’s one of the primary goals of the project and something team sources are claiming the new designs were built around.

The project is expected to cost around $3 billion, with much of that presumably subsidized by Kansas City, Kansas — hence the move. Projections include a 70,000 person capacity and 20,000 parking spaces, hopefully designed for easy access and to make the areas around the stadium navigable on game days.

MANICA, a Kansas City-based firm, has been selected to be the lead design architects for the project. Meanwhile, a Kansas City-based sports architecture firm, HNTB, will be the architect of record. CAA ICON is the owner’s representative in the stadium project.

Given the new stadium isn’t expected to open for another five years, it may be some time before we get any updates. Arrowhead Stadium is still going strong, widely considered one of the toughest places to play in the entire league. As the Chiefs prepare for the 2026 NFL season and hopefully a return to the playoffs, they still call Arrowhead home.

Quotes from Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt on the New Stadium Plans

“Today we are excited to show Chiefs Kingdom a first look at our new home. From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that improved the gameday experience for every single fan. This new stadium will do just that,” said Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt.

“It’s spectacular,” he continued. “It honors the rich legacy of this franchise while setting a bold course for the future of Chiefs Kingdom.”