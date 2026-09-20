NFL Announces Punishment for Hit on Chiefs Rookie RB

The NFL is handing down punishment for a costly hit on Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos.

The league announces Week 1 fines on Saturday afternoons, a list that this week included a hit from Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton to open the fourth quarter. The penalty pushed the Chiefs close to the goal line, allowing them to build an insurmountable lead against their division foes.

Broncos Linebacker Earns Punishment for Late Hit

The league announced that Singleton was fined $11,941 for the late hit after Johnson’s long catch and run into the red zone. Singleton had a chance to make an early tackle on the play, but caught a stiff arm from Johnson around Denver’s 25-yard line and was taken down to the turf. Singleton got back up and followed the play, delivering a hit on the Chiefs rookie after he had been tackled inside the 10-yard line.

The Chiefs would score on the next play on a two-yard shovel pass from Patrick Mahomes to newly added running back Kenneth Walker III, extending their lead to 31-7. The Chiefs held and won by the same score, making a big opening statement against the reigning AFC West champions.

Johnson finished the game with 68 total yards from scrimmage — eight rushes for 24 yards and another two receptions for 44 yards.

Emmett Johnson Showed Value for the Chiefs

Though the Chiefs relied heavily on the newly acquired Walker in their season opener, Johnson also showed he had value beyond the initial trait that earned him a roster spot. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said before the start of the season that the undrafted rookie free agent shined in pass protection, which was the deciding factor for him earning a spot on the final 53-man roster.

“Yeah, well, I would tell you this: pass protection,” Reid said before the start of the season, via AtoZ Sports. “We knew he could run the ball, but the thing we had to see was pass protection, and for him to be that number two back, you’ve got to be able to do that. And he was a smart kid, and he was willing to stick it up in there. So, did a nice job of it.”

Johnson said at the time that he wanted to contribute in any way he could, even if it meant fewer carries and more time in the backfield picking up blitzes.

“Like I said, it’s just as important as running the football, catching the football, and you know, as you can see today, I’m just getting better and better at it every single day,” Johnson said during training camp. “That’s something that I take big pride in because I got to protect (Patrick Mahomes) and protect everybody else as well. But yeah, man, pass pro is something that I feel like you’ve got to want to do it, and I feel like I want to.”