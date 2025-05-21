NFL Expert Cautions Chiefs on ‘Narrow Victories’

The NFL released its much-anticipated 2025 season schedule last week, following what became a major guessing game, and now, we know all the details about the Kansas City Chiefs‘ upcoming schedule. The Chiefs have the 11th most difficult schedule in the NFL for 2025, according to the predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams. That’s actually not bad at all, considering the team’s very strong 2024 record.

Now, it’s time to look at the win-loss predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs, and two high-profile NFL experts and analysts are giving their predictions on how the Chiefs will do.

Beware of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Close Games, NFL Analyst Says

In a May 14 feature for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton presents his win-loss predictions for every team in the NFL for 2025. “Before you argue against the new projected division winners and playoff teams, remember that at least four new clubs have made the postseason every year since the league added a 17th game in 2021,” he says in the piece.

He adds, “These predictions aren’t a copy-and-paste job from the 2024 standings; they’re a full assessment of what’s to come after an offseason of coaching hirings and roster moves.”

For the Chiefs, it’s 12-5, which is quite a bit lower than their 15-2 record in 2024. In the piece, he notes the close games the Chiefs narrowly won last year, stating, “Kansas City will lose some of those close battles in the upcoming campaign.”

He adds that the Chiefs “will need more production from Rashee Rice, who’s coming off a season-ending knee injury, and Xavier Worthy. Also, the team didn’t do much to improve its 22nd-ranked ground attack either. Remember, the Chiefs traded two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears.”

Finally, he says, “the Chiefs will figure out how to get the most out of their offense; they usually do under Reid, but the team’s narrow victories from last year can easily go the other way in 2025.”

A Slightly Better Prediction

In a Fox Sports feature published on May 14, a team of NFL analysts and experts give their predictions for each NFL team’s record for the 2025 season. In the feature, they state, “While a lot is bound to change from mid-May to kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field on September 4, our experts broke down every team’s schedule, predicting final records and offering insight and analysis.”

In the story, Carmen Vitali gives the Giants a 13-4 prediction. His reasoning for the prediction is that the Chiefs have a difficult schedule, facing teams that have gotten better over the offesason.

“The one thing that did have me dropping their win-loss record from last year is that they have to play not only their division, which should be better this year, but they also face a first-place schedule that includes the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles and, oh yeah, they have the Buffalo Bills thrown in there, too,” Vitali states in the piece. “The good news is they get all of those teams except the Bills at home. The bad news is, those teams all got better this offseason, too.”