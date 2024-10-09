Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement News from NFL Insider

It’s impossible to watch a Kansas City Chiefs game without some mention of Taylor Swift who, of course, is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Now, former Cowboys quarterback and current sports personality Troy Aikman is claiming that he has some information on whether Swift and Kelce are secretly engaged.

The talk about Swift and Kelce started during ESPN’s broadcast of Monday Night Football on October 7, which had the Chiefs against the Saints. Aikman referred to Taylor Swift as Kelce’s “Mrs.” during the show, after Kelce made a catch in the second quarter. After the reference, Aikman’s broadcast partner Joe Buck had to tell him that Swift and Kelce aren’t married, at least not yet.

Troy Airkman on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: ‘They Might Actually Be Engaged’

Aikman appeared on Barstool’s “Pardon My Take” podcast on Tuesday, October 8, and co-host PFT Commenter gave Aikman and Buck props for how they broadcasted during the game. But, he criticized Aikman on his Swift blunder.

“Unless you make a minor mistake on the air and you accidentally say that Taylor Swift is married to Travis Kelce,” PFT Commenter said.

Aikman said he was shocked that his slip of the tongue drew so much attention.

“Was that a big deal?” Aikman said, laughing. “Was I on a tight rope right there? This morning, I woke up and saw a headline like, ‘Aikman knew he was in trouble’ or something and I was like, ‘Gosh, if this is newsworthy … Really?'”

That’s when Aikman dropped a bit of a bombshell, stating that “somebody” told him that “they might actually be engaged.”

“I don’t know if I cursed them or not, but somebody actually reached out to me today and said that they might actually be engaged — so, I might’ve broke the story,” he said.

‘Travis and Taylor Are Still Very Much an Item’

Of course, Aikman saying he had this intel made the story blow up even bigger. In an October 9 follow-up story, however, TMZ states that they’ve been “told this claim couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“It’s not true and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation on this couple is just proving that media and overzealous fans do not know what’s going on with them and shouldn’t make wild assumptions based on zero facts,” a source “close to the couple” told TMZ. “Two days ago everyone had decided they were broken up, now they’re allegedly secretly engaged? It’s whiplash-inducing.”

TMZ added, “Nonetheless, Travis and Taylor are still very much an item…”

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week and will start up again October 20. Kelce says he already has his plans for his time off.

On an October 9 episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis’s brother Jason asked the tight end, “Do you have any bye week plans?”

“Of course I do,” Travis said.

When Jason asked if his brother was “going to tell anybody” the plans, Travis replied, “No, but if any of it comes out I’m sure we’ll talk about it on the show.”