NFL Insider Reveals ‘Expectation’ for Taylor Swift’s Next Travis Kelce Move

Taylor Swift is performing in Canada this weekend on her Eras tour, and the first three-night run closes out Saturday, November 16. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a big game scheduled the next day against the Buffalo Bills.

Fans have been speculating if Swift will go the extra mile and attend Kelce’s game, even after doing three nights of gigs in Canada. Now, one NFL insider is revealing the “expectation” on whether Swift’s next move involves making it to Kelce’s important game.

Taylor Swift’s Next Move to Support Travis Kelce

In a November 14 piece for CBS Sports, NFL insider Jonathan Jones states that league sources say the fact a lot of the scheduling for the Chiefs’ games conveniently lines up with days off of Swift’s Eras Tour dates is “completely unintentional.”

Jones also says that Swift’s next move regarding the Bills game is that, “Though nothing has been confirmed in NFL circles yet, the expectation is Swift will attend Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the game, one day after she will have played three consecutive shows in Toronto.”

That’s a lot of dedication from Swift, if it happens.

He added, “Teams regularly ask the NFL to avoid — or book — certain dates for a variety of reasons. After six straight years of finishing the regular season on the road, the Jets requested and finally received a season-finale home game at MetLife Stadium this year, for example.”

Jones also points out that, in a way, the NFL did cater to Swift, but it had to do with her tour dates. Since she often plays NFL stadiums, they purposely didn’t schedule home games for the Saints, Dolphins and Colts when those home stadiums were hosting Swift for her tour.

Taylor Swift’s Presence in the NFL is ‘Fun for All of Us to See,’ League Executive Says

Whether or not you’re a Swiftie, it’s impossible to deny that she’s brought more attention to the NFL and, specifically, the Kansas City Chiefs. A league executive told CBS Sports in fall 2023 that Swift’s impact for the league on social media was “honestly unlike anything we’ve seen.”

“Obviously the Kansas City Chiefs are a pretty big brand, seeing the 12-year-old girls wearing number 87 Chiefs jerseys. It’s fun for all of us to see,” the executive told CBS Sports. “And while I don’t have daughters, I do have nieces. And maybe my favorite thing about what’s happening now is, you know, if Taylor Swift is getting those little girls in front of a television screen to watch NFL football, yes, they’re looking to see Taylor, but they’re also starting to see an incredible amount of women in really prominent positions.”

He added that these female viewers are also “seeing women game officials. They’re seeing women coaches. They’re seeing women announcers. If we can bring more little girls to the television screen and they can see themselves looking back at them, there’s nothing but a positive there. So, yes, the Taylor Swift effect is real, but I can’t say that the Kansas City Chiefs got more national television because their tight end is dating a pop superstar. They got national television because they’ve played their way into those windows.”