NFL Under Fire for Punishing Kenneth Walker Before Colts-Chiefs Game

Kenneth Walker has had quite the start to his Kansas City Chiefs tenure, with the exception of one thing. The NFL handed out punishments for different Week 1 incidents, and Walker found himself in trouble with the league.

Walker was fined for a forgettable moment based on an NFL rule. The Chiefs running back threw the football into the stands after a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, which is an automatic fine.

Fans are very confused as to why Walker was punished given the incident appears harmless.

“That’s so dumb but love his attitude about it,” one person remarked. “He seems like a great guy.”

“NFL (fining) 8k for a football… the billions they make isn’t enough I guess,” said another.

“I swear they trynna make fines for anything,” one person added.

“The No Fun League strikes again,” said one person.

Here’s a look at Walker discussing the incident which led to the fine.

The NFL Fined Kenneth Walker $8,000 Prior to Colts-Chiefs Game

The good news is that Walker signed a massive three-year, $43 million contract with the Chiefs this offseason. Walker revealed that his fine was about $8,000, meaning the Kansas City running back will have no problem picking up the tab.

“After I scored the other night, I thew the ball into the crowd,” Walker revealed on TikTok. “It cost me an $8K fine. But this fan’s memory was priceless.”

Walker will look to continue his stellar play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2. The Chiefs are 6-point favorites against the Colts, per DraftKings.

What Does the NFL Do With the Money Collected From Fines?

Play

One of the major questions fans ask is where the money goes from fines like the one Walker owes. Contrary to popular opinion, the NFL does not pocket the money.

Instead, all the money collected from fines is split between a trust that helps former players while the other half goes to charity. So, in the end, Walker made a fan’s day and is giving money to a good cause.

“The CBA says that 50% of all fines should go to the Players Assistance Trust, which is an NFLPA-run program to help retired players acclimate to life after football and provide supplemental health care benefits such as cognitive evaluations,” Sportico’s Dan Bernstein wrote in a September 7, story titled, “When NFL Players Are Fined, Where Does the Money Go?”

“The other 50% is earmarked for ‘charitable organizations jointly determined by the NFL and the NFLPA.’ Currently, the NFL’s official website lists the NFL Foundation as the preferred charity,” Bernstein added.

“The NFL Foundation is a nonprofit with a stated mission to ‘support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game.'”

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker: ‘You’ve Got to Wrap Him Up’

On the field, Walker is garnering the immediate respect from his teammates. Count Patrick Mahomes as an admirer of the new Chiefs playmaker

“I knew he had the speed, I knew he ran tough,” Mahomes said of Walker, per Sports Illustrated. “But the contact balance and seeing him break those tackles, you could see it in practice, but we’re not fully tackling every single day.

“He showcased it. You’ve got to wrap him up; you have to hit him the right way in order to tackle him, and if not, he’s going to get those yards.”