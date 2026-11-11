Chiefs Abruptly Cut Ties With Key 27-Game Playmaker Hours After Josh Downs Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to make roster moves following the NFL trade deadline. Kansas City needed to release one player in order to make room on the active roster for newly acquired receiver Josh Downs.

It turns out that the Chiefs cut ties with two players in the aftermath of the Downs trade. Reports were already circulating that Kansas City was releasing pass rusher Jack Pyburn after landing Downs.

Now, the Chiefs are also moving on from one of the team’s veteran playmakers. Kansas City announced the release of wide receiver Nikko Remigio, who was primarily known for his work as a return specialist.

Prior to being released, Remigio appeared in 27 games over three seasons with the Chiefs. Between punts and kickoffs, Remigio made 102 returns during his Chiefs tenure.

Kansas City will hit the reset button as Remigio was the Chiefs’ primary punt returner. Remigio was utilized sparingly in the team’s offense, notching just three receptions for 69 yards during his Chiefs tenure.

Can New Chiefs WR Josh Downs Make a Major Impact After Trade?

It remains to be seen how much of an impact Downs can make after being traded to the Chiefs. Prior to being dealt, Downs put up modest numbers with 33 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown in nine appearances with the Colts in 2026.

The good news for Downs is that the star gets a massive upgrade at quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and will be part of a much more dynamic offense in Kansas City.

As for the Chiefs, the team has lacked consistent production at wide receiver this season, and Downs can only help address this glaring weakness.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City May Eventually Cut Ties With a Current WR to Re-Sign Josh Downs

Downs is on an expiring contract, but ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes the wide receiver is a long-term fit with the Chiefs. The same may not be true for the Chiefs’ current cast of wideouts.

“It feels like the second half of 2026 and the playoff run for these wide receivers will be an audition, both for the Chiefs and the other 31 teams,” Barnwell wrote in a November 11, story titled, “Questions on 2026 NFL trade deadline deals: Does Kirk Cousins lift the Vikings?” “And though Downs is new to the organization, I’d argue that he has a real shot of sticking after the season.

“It’s hard to imagine the Chiefs making a serious commitment to Rice on a multiyear deal given his off-field issues. Worthy hasn’t looked like a starting-caliber wide receiver outside of the stray game or two,” Barnwell continued.

“The Chiefs will need an ‘X’ receiver to play on the outside alongside Downs and Thornton in three-wideout sets if that’s who returns in 2027, but if this is a three-way battle between Downs, Rice and Worthy for one spot in the lineup next year, the new Chiefs wideout might already be the favorite.”