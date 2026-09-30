Chiefs Eyed in $40 Million Quarterback Trade Amid NFL Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs face a decision ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10. With Patrick Mahomes once again looking like an NFL superstar, could Kansas City look to strike a quarterback trade?

Chiefs rookie Garrett Nussmeier impressed during the preseason prompting some speculation that veteran Justin Fields is potentially expendable. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler floated the idea that the Chiefs could explore a trade for Fields given there are so many unfortunate quarterback injuries happening around the league.

“We’ve already seen six established starters go down through the first three weeks,” Fowler wrote in a September 30, story titled, “NFL Week 4 latest intel, buzz questions, news, fantasy tips.”

“Kansas City sees QB2 upside with Garrett Nussmeier, so if there are trade inquiries for Justin Fields, perhaps the Chiefs take a look. Spencer Rattler (Saints) and Stetson Bennett IV (Rams) elicited trade interest in the preseason.”

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs rumors and news.

Chiefs Rumors: What Would Kansas City Land in a Trade for QB Justin Fields?

Fields is in the final season of a two-year, $40 million contract. It remains to be seen what the Chiefs could land in a potential trade for Fields.

Kansas City gave up a 2027 sixth-round pick to acquire Fields during the offseason. Perhaps the Chiefs could land something similar if the front office looked to flip Fields amid quarterback injuries around the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings were only able to land a fifth rounder for JJ McCarthy. Kansas City would need to assess whether a late-round pick is enough to give up having Fields as insurance behind Mahomes.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Is a Big Fan of QB Justin Fields

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has praised Fields during his short time in Kansas City. Smart money is on the Chiefs keeping Fields unless an opposing team surprises with an offer that tops what Kansas City originally gave up to land the veteran quarterback.

“I like his game,” Reid said of Fields during a March media session, per Pro Football Talk. “He can do the drop back game, he can do the movement stuff, play-action — whether it’s a naked or a sprint-out game.

“He has that whole package that he can do. He understands the screen game, understands how to set it up. He obviously — he’s going to be one of the better athletes on the field when he’s out there. He’s fast, big, likes to play the game. So, I mean, all the stuff I like.”

Nussmeier looks to be the Chiefs’ backup quarterback of the future, but spending an entire season behind Fields and Mahomes could ease the pressure on his young career.