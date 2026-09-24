Chiefs Eyed as a Top Team to Trade for Touted $35 Million Star Playmaker Amid Struggles

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a hot start, but it is worth watching to see if the front office looks to add another wide receiver. Kansas City has until the NFL trade deadline on November 10, to strike a deal for a playmaker or a player at another position.

The Chiefs could have an opportunity to buy low on a struggling star receiver and get Patrick Mahomes one more wideout. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was once viewed as a potential Pro Bowl receiver.

Now, Harrison is struggling to remain involved in the Cardinals offense. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton floated the Chiefs as one of the top potential landing spots for Harrison.

“If Mahomes gets a reliable receiver, he could once again lead the league in multiple passing categories, as he did years ago with Tyreek Hill as his top option,” Moton detailed in a September 24, 2026, story titled, “5 Trade Landing Spots for Marvin Harrison Jr. to Revive NFL Career.”

“Harrison isn’t in the same receiver mold as Hill, who can terrify defenders with blazing speed, though he can be a viable No. 1 target,” Moton added.

“Don’t forget that Harrison hauled in 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in his 2024 rookie campaign. He hasn’t lost his playmaking ability. If featured, the third-year pro can build on the promise many saw from him in his first season.”

Let’s explore the latest Chiefs rumors.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Labeled a Potential Landing Spot in Trade for Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

It is worth noting that running back Kenneth Walker may not technically be a wideout, but the new Chiefs playmaker is already making a difference in the passing game. Travis Kelce also looks to be in vintage form with the potential to be Patrick Mahomes’ top target this season.

The question is whether the Chiefs other receivers like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy can solidify themselves as consistent NFL wideouts. It is not all bad news in Kansas City as Tyquan Thornton is coming off an impressive performance posting four receptions for 86 receiving yards during the team’s overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy cautioned fans against focusing too closely on wide receiver stats.

“Our guys are working, and I’m going to say this, okay,” Bieniemy noted, per Yahoo Sports. “Yes, I want everybody to come out there and be an All-Pro every single weekend.

“When it comes down to it, what’s going to be the best way we can put our guys in position to come out and win? Because the only thing that matters is that alphabet,” Bieniemy added.

“Did you win or did you lose? I can’t care less about the numbers. Those guys are excited about winning.”

Potential Chiefs Trade Target Marvin Harrison Has 1 Reception Through the Cardinals’ 1st 2 Games

Harrison is in the third season of a four-year, $35 million rookie contract. As a reminder, the Cardinals selected Harrison with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft following his standout college football career at Ohio State.

Through two games this season, Harrison has just one reception for 33 yards. It is hard to imagine Harrison not receiving a boost by playing in the Chiefs offense and catching passes from Mahomes.