NFL Team Trades Player After Insulting Travis Kelce Comments

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs
One NFL team is trading a star player who has been in the news as of late for his insulting Travis Kelce comments.

While Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is surrounded by many people who love him, including his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, not everyone is a big fan of the star player. During the Chiefs’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, one particular player made his thoughts on Kelce clear and taunted the tight end.

Now, that player has been traded from the Eagles to another NFL team.

Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans

According to a March 11 feature for ESPN, the Houston Texans are trading for Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in exchange for left guard Kenyon Green. The package also includes a pick swap, where Philadelphia will get a 2026 fifth-round pick and the Texans will receive a 2026 sixth-rounder.

“Gardner-Johnson is a known ball hawk, with six interceptions in 2024 and 2022 for the Eagles in separate stints,” ESPN analyst and expert DJ Bien-Aime notes. “The Texans lost starting safety Eric Murray to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $22.5 million deal in free agency, so they’ll use Gardner-Johnson to fill that void.”

So, what does this have to do with Travis Kelce? Chiefs fans may remember that Gardner-Johnson shared an offensive message on his Instagram Stories after the Chiefs fell to the Eagles, implying in a not-so-nice way that Kelce “should’ve stayed” with his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. Then, during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade, he went a step further and called out Swift fans with a vulgar message on his shirt.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Says He Had an ‘Amazing Phone Call’ With the Eagles

Gardner-Johnson seems cool with being traded to Texas. In a live stream shared on March 11, he stated, “I ain’t going to lie to y’all, I thought it was April Fools. I ain’t gon’ lie. I saw 3/1 and I was like, man, this is April Fools, they … sure got me, they playin’ crazy with me right now.”

He continued, “But nah, wasn’t no love lost, wasn’t no bad blood, it was a great phone call. Great phone call. It was an amazing phone call … great phone call.”

The player then said he understood that the situation was that the “young guys gotta get paid in Philly,” adding, “All them guys gotta get their money, they deserve it. Me getting older, so I gotta understand, like, there was no bad blood. There was none.”

He continued, stating, “all I asked them was like, between me and y’all, like I told them, I just want to go somewhere where I can play winning football. I ain’t ask for a specific place. This is honesty. I just want to play winning football. Other than that, you know, I woke up the next day and, boom, there it is,” adding that, “we in Houston.”

So, all is well with Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles, and as Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation notes, “Unfortunate that he’s gone but still nice to see there’s ‘no bad blood’ between the team and a key player who contributed to their Super Bowl LIX win.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

