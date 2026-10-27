NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs Face Competition From Cowboys for Pro-Bowl Edge Rusher

The Kansas City Chiefs have been floated as a landing spot for edge rusher Josh Sweat, but could face some tough competition if they aim to land the former Super Bowl champion.

Sweat is expected to garner significant interest, especially after the Indianapolis Colts kick-started the trade deadline with a series of moves. The Chiefs had been seen as a good destination for Sweat, who could shore up some of the team’s defensive struggles.

Several Teams Expected to Contend for Josh Sweat

The Chiefs have long been pegged as a trade partner for the Cardinals, with FanSided’s Winston Wilcox predicting before the season that he would make a strong addition to Kansas City’s defense.

It could take a strong offer for the Chiefs to land Sweat, While there are several teams expected to show interest in the Pro Bowl edge rusher, ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned the Dallas Cowboys as a strong contender. Owner Jerry Jones is reportedly pushing to make a splashy move, one that can give Dallas an edge in a wide-open NFC East division.

Sweat has 2.0 sacks and 16 total tackles for the Cardinals so far this season. He is coming off 2025 season where he made a career-high 12.0 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Chiefs Working on Other Trade Deadline Needs

The Chiefs could turn their attention to the offense at the upcoming trade deadline. In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs are already making calls about a wide receiver to help replace the injured Tyquan Thornton.

“You know, they have been calling around, and I don’t think it would be a surprise to see them continue to attempt to add a wide receiver before the trade deadline, two weeks from tomorrow,” Schefter said. “Whether they can get it done, we’ll see.”

But Schefter added that the Chiefs could have even more pressing needs.

“I think the bigger issue last night, we talked about on Get Up this morning, was the offensive tackle position,” Schefter said. “They had two new offensive tackles in last night, couldn’t keep the defense away from Patrick Mahomes. Couldn’t mount the ground game that they have in other years, and they kind of feed off each other. Right, if the protection’s coming, then the run game’s thriving, and just none of that worked last night. Then they didn’t reach the red zone a single time for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ NFL career. So, I think it was just all out of whack.”