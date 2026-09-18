Proposed NFL Trade Has Chiefs Land $52 Million Playmaker for Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a hot start, but questions remain about the team’s wide receiver depth. It is early, but NFL rumors are swirling about moves teams could still make to bolster their rosters.

Kansas City leaned on a heavy dose of new addition Ken Walker versus the Denver Broncos, but there will be games when the team needs to be more of a threat in the passing game.

Does Patrick Mahomes have enough playmakers for the Chiefs to return to their contender status this season? Travis Kelce posted three receptions for 71 yards against the Broncos.

No wide receiver topped 20 receiving yards against Denver in Week 1.

It is worth noting that when a team’s running back posts 173 rushing yards there is little need for receiving yards. Yet, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox labeled the Chiefs as a top landing spot for Cleveland Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy.

Let’s dive into what a potential Chiefs-Browns trade could look like.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Eyed as a Top Team to Strike Trade for Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

What would the Chiefs need to give up in order to land Jeudy? The analyst estimates that the Chiefs could acquire Jeudy with a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Not exactly an expensive price to acquire a starting wide receiver.

“(Denzel) Boston and (K.C.) Concepcion became the focal point of the Browns’ passing attack in Week 1, as Jeudy finished with just two catches for 26 yards on four targets,” Knox wrote in a September 16, 2026, story titled, “2026 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 2.” “The 2024 Pro Bowler is unlikely to regain his status as a No. 1 target in Cleveland.

“However, Jeudy is still only 27 years old and has a contract that should appeal to 2026 contenders in need of receiver help—he has a base salary of only $1.5 million,” Knox added.

“Given the injuries we’ve already seen at the position, Jeudy should have a deadline market if the Browns are reasonable with their asking price.”

Chiefs Rookie WR Cyrus Allen Continues to Generate Buzz

Jeudy is on a three-year, $52 million contract that is slated to go through the 2027 season. The veteran had a quiet Week 1 posting two receptions for 26 yards.

The Chiefs continue to look for ways to find Mahomes more weapons. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy pointed to rookie Cyrus Allen as a potential difference-maker.

“We’re gonna continue bringing him along and making sure we’re bringing him along the right way,” Bieniemy told reporters on September 17, per KC Sports Network.

“He’s gonna be a part of our success moving forward. I can guarantee you that.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is a Big Fan of RB Ken Walker

While Kansas City’s receiver depth chart may be a work in progress, the Chiefs appear to have found their franchise running back after plenty of searching. Mahomes revealed what Walker brings to the Chiefs offense.

“I knew he had the speed, I knew he ran tough,” Mahomes noted, per Sports Illustrated. “But the contact balance and seeing him break those tackles, you could see it in practice, but we’re not fully tackling every single day.

“He showcased it. You’ve got to wrap him up; you have to hit him the right way in order to tackle him, and if not, he’s going to get those yards.”