Chiefs Named Top Trade Destination for Projected $122 Million Star Playmaker

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be floated as a top landing spot for veteran playmakers in the latest NFL rumors. Kansas City has until the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10, to find Patrick Mahomes some reinforcements at wide receiver.

The Chiefs are a perfect 5-0 but have been hit with injuries at wide receiver. Now, the Chiefs are being labeled as a top fit for Dallas Cowboys wideout George Pickens.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak floated the Chiefs as one of the top landing spots for Pickens. The Cowboys star is searching for a new long-term contract while playing on the franchise tag in 2026.

“I might think … George Pickens is a trade candidate,” Solak detailed in an October 20, story titled, “Seven things Solak thinks entering NFL Week 7: From Eagles to Matthew Stafford.”

“His effort level and focus seem to be waning again, and the Cowboys will struggle to pay Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., whom they recently traded for,” Solak added.

“If the 2-4 Cowboys keep losing games, I’d call Pickens on the franchise tag for the remainder of the season — we know he has game-breaking ability when he’s dialed in. Imagine Pickens in Los Angeles to help replace Davante Adams … or in Kansas City as Mahomes’ new downfield target? Exciting stuff.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Chiefs rumors.

Chiefs Rumors: Kansas City Linked to Trade for Cowboys Star WR George Pickens

Despite plenty of scrutiny on the Cowboys offense, Pickens has had a solid start to the season. Through his first six starts, Pickens has posted 33 receptions for 428 yards and one touchdown.

Pickens is on a one-year, $27.2 million contract as Dallas placed the franchise tag on the star instead of signing the playmaker to an extension during the offseason. Spotrac projects Pickens’ market value is a four-year, $122.4 million contract.

NFL Trade Rumors: What Would a Chiefs-Cowboys Deal Look Like Ahead of Deadline?

What would acquiring Pickens likely cost the Chiefs in a potential trade? The Cowboys landed Pickens in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth rounder as part of a 2025 deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dallas also received a 2027 sixth-round pick as part of the trade. With Pickens only under contract for a few more months, the Chiefs may be able to land the star for less.

A safe estimate could be a potential 2027 third-round pick as a starting point in a deal for Pickens.

Chiefs News: Kansas City Is in the Market for Multiple Wide Receiver Trades, Says Insider

NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Chiefs may be pushing to land “more than one pass catcher” ahead of the trade deadline. Kansas City has also been linked to a potential reunion with Tyreek Hill, but his health combined with recent legal woes puts this move in doubt.

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid has GM Brett Veach on the lookout and multiple NFL general managers indicated over the weeks that the Chiefs were among the teams exploring Cardinals former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. before he was sent to Houston,” La Canfora wrote in an October 13, story titled, “NFL Insider Jason La Canfora’s Week 5 Notebook: Chiefs Eyeball Trade Market; Dan Quinn on Hot Seat; NY Giants’ JJ Plan.”

“From what we gather, the Chiefs are in the market to add more than one pass catcher and expect them to be as aggressive as any team in the league in terms of adding a playmaker on offense.”