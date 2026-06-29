Chiefs LB Nick Bolton Surprised by Andy Reid With Huge Honor

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a reputation for building strong relationships with his players.

Reid has done a tremendous job of toeing the line between a team-first mindset, but also allowing his players to shine as individuals. When someone performs well, Reid doesn’t hesitate to celebrate their success. He recently had the opportunity to do just that with one of his current team captains.

Kansas City Chiefs LB Nick Bolton to Be Inducted Into the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame

Reid gathered his team following a practice and surprised Bolton by informing him that he will be apart of the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026. Reid served as the offensive line coach for the Missouri Tigers from 1989-1991.

“You guys know I’m a Missouri Tiger at heart,” Reid said to his team. “I had a chance to coach there, for you that didn’t know, before I got in the NFL. We got a couple of Missouri Tigers here, but we got one that’s real, real famous right now. Not only for his play here with the Chiefs, but also what he did at the University of Missouri. He did great things there. We know him as kind of a team guy. He’s Nick Bolton, right? We know him as a team guy — the ultimate team guy — but today you’re going to get an individual award, bud. Today you’re going into the University of Missouri Athletic Hall of Fame.”

Bolton was with Missouri from 2018-2020. He made an immediate impact, playing in all 13 games as a true freshman, recording 22 tackles and one sack. Bolton was named First-Team All-SEC in 2019 and 2020, and was also a Second-Team All-American in 2020. The Chiefs selected him in the second round (No. 58 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nick Bolton Entering Crucial Season With Chiefs in 2026

Bolton had this to say to Reid and his teammates when he learned the news of his Hall of Fame inductions:

“Just an honor,” Bolton said. “The City of Columbia all the way to Kansas City, it’s kind of been my home and my peace. A lot of friends, a lot of memories. I hope to continue to make them, man. Proud of you guys, y’all helped me get to this and helped me be who I am as well. M-I-Z, baby.”

Bolton became a starter for Kansas City midway through his rookie season, and has been a cornerstone piece of the defense ever since. In 74 games played, he has recorded 612 total tackles, six sacks, five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 21 passes defensed. During the 2025 offseason, the Chiefs gave Bolton a three-year, $45 million contract extension.

Despite being productive statistically throughout his career, Bolton has been a bit of a polarizing player — most notably for his struggles in pass coverage. However, the coaching staff has consistently praised him, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo often calls Bolton the quarterback of his unit.

There could be some added pressure on Bolton to perform well in 2026, as the Chiefs can save approximately $15 million by releasing him during the 2027 offseason. It would likely have to be a significantly down year for Bolton for that to happen. Fellow linebacker Drue Tranquill is entering the final year of his contract, and K.C. doesn’t have a lot of depth at the position. Things can change quickly in the NFL, but it’s hard to imagine Bolton not being secure as long as he remains healthy.