Chiefs TE Noah Gray Reveals Travis Kelce’s Biggest Impact Ahead of Potential Final Season

As Travis Kelce prepares for what could be the final chapter of his NFL career, one of the players who has spent the most time learning from him is making it clear just how much the future Hall of Famer means to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tight end Noah Gray, who has shared a position room with Kelce since arriving in Kansas City in 2021, recently reflected on the veteran’s influence during mandatory minicamp.

Gray has spent nearly six seasons developing behind one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. As Kelce enters his 14th season, Gray says the lessons extend far beyond what happens on game day.

Noah Gray Credits Travis Kelce for Leadership and Daily Example

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Speaking with reporters during minicamp, Gray pointed to Kelce’s leadership on the team.

“There’s so much that he brings to the table: leadership, work ethic, just certain fundamentals on the field that he can help us with,” Gray said.

“He’s been in this way longer than I have and most of the guys in that locker room.”

Kelce announced earlier this offseason that he would return for another season after speculation that he might retire following the Chiefs’ 2025 campaign.

His decision ensured that Gray would continue working alongside the player who has helped shape his development since arriving as a fifth-round draft pick in 2021.

Gray said the willingness to learn from teammates has been a major factor in his own growth.

“I love being in that tight end room. We have a lot of great times together on and off the field. They’re even better dudes off it,” Gray said.

“There’s a lot of things those younger guys do that are better than me. To be able to learn from those guys and have them in the room is super special.”

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The Chiefs rewarded Gray’s progress with a contract extension before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Gray recorded 40 receptions, 437 receiving yards, and five touchdowns while helping fill the void created by injuries to wide receivers Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown.

Despite establishing himself as a reliable contributor, Gray said he still approaches every day as an opportunity to improve.

“I truly am someone that doesn’t believe that anyone’s perfect,” he said.

“You can work every day to be the best possible version of yourself. I’ll retire from this league and I’ll still have things to improve on. That’s just the mindset I’ve had my entire life.”

That outlook has helped Gray evolve from a day-three draft selection into a trusted option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

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Long before Gray became a key contributor in the Chiefs’ offense, Kelce publicly praised his teammate’s development.

During training camp before the 2025 season, Kelce pointed to Gray as one of the standouts on the field.

“If you’ve been out here, you’ve noticed how good Noah Gray’s been,” Kelce said to KC’s KMBC 9.

“Man, he’s really taking it up to the next level. He’s an absolute stud, and I don’t think I’ve seen him lose a single rep yet.”

Kelce also highlighted the growing chemistry between Gray and Mahomes.

“He’s awesome right now, and it’s fun to see him take those next steps, getting higher and higher up on the board and becoming more accountable,” Kelce said.

“Man, him and Pat are on the same page right now. It’s fun to watch.”