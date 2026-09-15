Officials Under Fire for Missing Travis Kelce Penalty on Patrick Mahomes TD Run

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce helped pave the way for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to rush for a long touchdown on Monday, but his block is generating a bit of controversy.

Mahomes took to the ground for a 15-yard score in the first half against the rival Denver Broncos, capping off a drive that focused heavily on new addition Kenneth Walker III. Replays showed that Kelce appeared to hold a Broncos defensive back on the play, leading to some pushback and allegations that the officials gave the Chiefs some home cooking.

Officials Called Out for Missing Travis Kelce Hold

Replay showed Kelce getting away with what appeared to be a clear hold, grabbing Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga and pulling him to the turf to give Mahomes a clear path into the end zone.

The missed call drew immediate pushback, with some claiming referees didn’t want to call back-to-back holding penalties to wipe out Mahomes touchdown runs. The Chiefs quarterback had scampered for a five-yard score on the previous play, but it was wiped out by a holding penalty.

“Refs gave Kelce a little belated wedding present not calling that hold,” noted commentator Skip Bayless in a post on X.

Others noted that it didn’t appear to be a borderline call, either, with Kelce clearly clutching Hufanga as he pulled him to the ground.

“Kelce tackling a defender to the ground. Nothing to see here,” another wrote.

The call sparked anger among some Broncos fans, who felt that Mahomes and Kelce got some extra benefits from referees.

“Travis Kelce is BLATANTLY holding Talanoa Hufanga on this play. Refs swallowed their whistles. Absolutely disgusting,” one wrote.

Travis Kelce Had Quiet First Half

Kelce didn’t see much action in the first half as the Chiefs focused on their rushing game and struggled through the air.

He had just two total targets, making one reception for 6 yards. Mahomes struggled to start the game, missing several receivers. He went just 8-for-18 in the first half for 62 yards, but did throw a 13-yard touchdown to Rashee Rice.