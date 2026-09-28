One of Taylor Swift’s Closest Friends Reveals New Details About Travis Kelce Wedding

Dakota Johnson is sharing new details about Taylor Swift’s wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, nearly three months after the couple tied the knot.

Johnson, 36, attended the couple’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City. During a Sept. 28 appearance on BBC Radio 1 with Greg James, the actress described the celebration as “so fun” and said it reflected exactly what Swift wanted for her wedding day.

“It was so like… everything she’s dreamed of. It just felt so completely her,” Johnson said.

Johnson was among roughly 1,000 guests who attended the wedding, according to People. The guest list included Adam Sandler, Bradley Cooper, Camila Cabello and Gigi Hadid, among other famous faces.

Dakota Johnson Reveals What Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Was Like

James had some firsthand knowledge of the celebration because he also attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding. During their BBC Radio 1 conversation, the host admitted that he left the venue with an unusual souvenir: four paper doilies.

James also asked Johnson whether she believed photos from the private ceremony would eventually leak to the public.

“No,” Johnson replied.

While Johnson didn’t elaborate, her answer offered another detail about a wedding that Swift and Kelce largely kept private despite its large guest list.

The ‘Verity’ Star Opens Up About Her Close Friendship With Taylor Swift

During the BBC Radio 1 interview, Johnson revealed that “Patient Zero” had been in development since early 2026 and called the project a “long time coming.”

“Taylor and I are really good friends, and we talk a lot about everything, everything on the planet,” Johnson said. “A lot of that is true crime, and she’s a genius person, and if you talk about world-building, I think the inside of her mind is this miraculous, intricate wonderland.”

Johnson said she didn’t hesitate when Swift asked her to appear in the video.

“And so, she asked if I would do this, and of course, I’ll do anything with her; she’s the most fun,” Johnson said.

Colin Farrell also appears in “Patient Zero,” playing a toxic ex connected to both women. The storyline follows Swift and Johnson’s characters as they bond over their experiences with the same man.

The video also connects the two friends visually. Swift and Johnson wear the same gold dress with ribbon straps and matching Melinda Maria gold-and-diamond drop earrings at different points in the video.

Swift premiered “Patient Zero” during the MTV Video Music Awards after teasing the project days earlier on Instagram.