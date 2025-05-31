Chiefs At Risk Of Diminishing Home Field Advantage After Ownership Intervention

The Kansas City Chiefs have unquestionably been the dominant force of the 2020s (so far), having won 3 Super Bowls this decade and quite possibly more to come under head coach, Andy Reid, and superstar franchise quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

However, football also has a key business side, and that side is currently focused on making some potentially big changes to the team’s hardware – namely, the stadium.

According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, the Chiefs’ owner, Clark Hunt, is very interested in turning the Chiefs’ notorious ‘Arrowhead’ stadium into a domed area.

Whilst the ownership is still split on whether to update and renovate Arrowhead or build an entirely new domed stadium in Kansas City, the intent for doing so is abundantly clear – to host big-time national sporting and entertainment events.

Chiefs Looking To ‘Dome Up’ To Host More Events

“I do think for the community, a dome would be a tremendous asset,” Hunt said in March, per Tayor. “It would give the Kansas City region an opportunity to host significant events.”

“A domed stadium — similar to venues such as SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Rams and Chargers) Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders) and U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings)”, Taylor wrote, “Would allow the Chiefs to host numerous events: the Final Four, a College Football Playoff game, the Big 12 football championship game, more concerts, college bowl games and WWE events.”

And beyond hosting college football and musical events, having a new domed stadium could well allow the Chiefs to do something that they have never done in their entire history – host a Super Bowl.

“Hunt believes a dome would give the Chiefs the chance to host a Super Bowl.”

But the opportunity to hold more events in the regular and offseason is not just an opportunity in and of itself, as the Hunts see the dome as a way to increase team profits and build enduring brand recognition long term.

“That option [to add a domed stadium] has already led Hunt and team president Mark Donovan to answer the question of whether a dome in Kansas would guarantee higher profits for the Chiefs and lead to more lucrative, alluring opportunities for the region,” Taylor continued.

“Yes,” was Donovan’s answer during the league meeting. “It’s definitely part of the conversations in Kansas. This is one of the reasons you do this.”

Adding A Dome Could Hinder The Chiefs’ Cold-Weather Advantage

Whilst the Chiefs’ Kingdom have already been not particularly receptive to the idea, according to Taylor, particularly given the cost to the taxpayer that it could incur in Missouri, they could be more deterred by the fact that a dome could reduce their much-felt advantage during the playoffs.

The noise and wind at Arrowhead makes it almost impossible for opposing quarterbacks to hear playcalls – something that is far less of an issue when playing in an enclosed space. Indeed for quarterbacks who struggle playing in the cold – like the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa – having a matchup in KC where the wind is no longer blowing and the climate is controlled is a major boost.

And for a team that has won a lot of close, home playoff games in recent years – when the weather can get well below freezing – this could be a worry for Mahomes and company.