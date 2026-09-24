Patrick Mahomes Lands on Chiefs Injury Report for Knee Days Before Dolphins Game

There has been some concern among Kansas City Chiefs fans as Patrick Mahomes is listed on the team’s injury report ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Fans need not panic, but let’s dive into Mahomes’ status.

Mahomes was listed on the Chiefs injury report on Wednesday, September 23, but was also a full participant in practice. The good news is that Mahomes was also listed on the Week 2 injury report ahead of the team’s thrilling win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Additionally, Mahomes was listed on the injury report prior to the Week 1 victory against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes shined during both victories, and the latest injury designation does not appear major. It is still worth monitoring as Mahomes is a little more than nine months removed from a season-ending ACL injury.

For now, Chiefs fans need not worry as Mahomes seems to be doing just fine.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Has Impressed the NFL With Rapid Injury Recovery

NFL teams tend to be overly cautious with injury report designations as franchises can be fined if a player with a health issue is not listed. For Mahomes’ part, the Chiefs quarterback has consistently emphasized that his leg feels just fine as the star shakes off the rust.

“That Mahomes might not be all the way back … but he’s not far off,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in a September 23, 2026, story titled, “NFL Week 3 latest intel, buzz questions, news, fantasy tips.” “He looked more fluid and confident in Week 2 vs. Indianapolis.

“… Overall, throwing five touchdown passes, taking four sacks and winning back-to-back games is a roaring start for Mahomes coming off reconstructive knee surgery,” Fowler added.

“The Chiefs were pleased with how Mahomes looked all camp and that has spilled over. And his supporting cast looks more equipped to perform for him over 17 games.”

Mahomes’ rapid recovery has grabbed the attention around the NFL.

“His ability to drive throws — I thought he was ripping the ball,” an NFL talent evaluator told Fowler.

Patrick Mahomes on Injury: ‘The Leg Is Like the Least of My Worries’

Following the Chiefs’ Week 1 victory, Mahomes noted that his previously injured leg is the “least of my worries.” Mahomes admitted that he is still getting the rest of his body ready for a grueling NFL season.

“Yeah, I feel normal,” Mahomes noted on September 16, per KMBC. “Actually, I mean, it’s like a blessing and curse.

“You get sore everywhere else because you haven’t played football in so long. And so, the leg is like the least of my worries right now.”

Chiefs LT Josh Simmons Is Not Practicing With a Back Injury

Not as encouraging is Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons who is still not practicing with a back injury. Simmons remains sidelined with a back injury and has not played this season.

For Simmons to have a chance to play against the Dolphins, the offensive lineman will need to start practicing.

“He’s kind of in that flux area there to see exactly how that thing, if it’s calmed down and some of the swelling has gone down,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Simmons on September 21, per The Athletic’s Jesse Newell.

“But we’ll see.”