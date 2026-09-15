Patrick Mahomes’ Injury: What Happened to Chiefs QB?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is returning to the field after an extensive injury. Fans tuning into the Chiefs’ season opener against the Denver Broncos will likely hear the announcers talk a lot about Mahomes’ injury and for good reason.

Mahomes is playing on the nine-month anniversary when the star sustained a torn ACL and LCL on his left knee against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2025. Following the injury, there were questions as to whether Mahomes would be cleared to play for the start of the 2026 season.

The quarterback’s rehab process was accelerated by how quickly Mahomes had the surgery.

“Even an optimistic timeline from his injury might have put him back with the Chiefs sometime in October,” The Athletic’s Jesse Newell wrote in a September 14, story titled, “How Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes recovered so quickly from knee injury: ‘It’s incredible.'”

“Instead, Mahomes will not only be his team’s Week 1 starter at Arrowhead Stadium, but he’ll also accomplish that after taking every first-team rep during training camp in St. Joseph, Mo.”

Here’s what you need to know about Mahomes’ injury and rehab heading into the NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes on Injury: ‘Hopefully I’m Done With Questions About the Leg’

Mahomes hinted that he is a bit tired of talking about the injury. While walking away from the podium for his weekly press conference, Mahomes noted that he would like to move on to other questions.

“Hopefully I’m done with the questions about the leg,” Mahomes mumbled while walking away from a September 10, media session.

Patrick Mahomes Expedited His Recovery by Having the Surgery Immediately After the Injury

Mahomes opting to have the surgery as soon as possible may be the reason why fans are watching the Chiefs star play against the Broncos instead of backup quarterback Justin Fields. The quarterback had the surgery done prior to when the knee started swelling.

“Aaron Borgmann, the founder of Borgmann Rehab Solutions and a former physical therapist and athletic trainer with the Chiefs, said most players wait a week or sometimes longer before having the surgery because of how much their knee has swelled. By having an expedited procedure, Mahomes avoided that wait,” ESPN’s Nate Taylor detailed in a September 14, article titled, “Inside Patrick Mahomes’ remarkable return from knee injury.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Never Missed a Rehab Session Amid Injury Recovery

From the famous Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding to the World Cup, it was an eventful offseason for Mahomes. Yet, the Chiefs quarterback ensured he never missed a rehab session even amid his travels.

“In successive weeks, Mahomes traveled to attend tight end Travis Kelce’s wedding to pop superstar Taylor Swift (July 3); the wedding of former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster (July 10); and the World Cup final (July 19) between Spain and Argentina,” Taylor detailed.

“Throughout the busy social schedule, Mahomes never missed a session with (his trainers), both of whom often traveled with him.”