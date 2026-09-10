Patrick Mahomes Sends Personal Message to Wife, Brittany, Days Before Chiefs Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is all set to play against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, and the star is crediting his wife, Brittany Mahomes, among others for his remarkable recovery.

Patrick will be returning to the field nine months after the quarterback’s season-ending ACL injury last December. Prior to the season opener, Patrick showed love to his wife, family and trainers for his impressive turnaround.

“This has always been the goal to get out there and play Week 1,” Patrick told reporters on September 10, 2026. “And so it was a long offseason. A lot of work. A lot of great people around me: trainers, Brittany, my family supporting me.

“But now we get to go out there and play the sport that I love. So super excited. I get to play at Arrowhead against a great opponent (vs. Brocos), and then go out there and be myself.”

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife, Brittany Mahomes, Served as a World Cup Correspondent During NFL Offseason

The high school sweethearts have become a Kansas City staple. During the preseason, Brittany took to Instagram to post a photo of the family with the Chiefs quarterback once again suited up in his signature No. 15 jersey.

“Straight chaos😎❤️,” Brittany said in the August 28, post.

During the NFL offseason, Brittany turned her attention back to her first love: soccer. Brittany served as a Yahoo Sports correspondent during the World Cup.



The couple are the co-owners of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current. Amid all the success, the Mahomes have emerged as one of the most recognizable couples in sports.

Brittany credits her favorite NFL quarterback for helping her deal with the spotlight.

“He’s constantly been there explaining to me that this stuff doesn’t matter and just stay true to who you are and stay worrying about the things that matter to you,” Brittany told Yahoo Entertainment’s Taryn Ryder during a July 14, feature titled, “Brittany Mahomes is football royalty. But soccer is the game that shaped her.”

“He’s got me through it.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Wife, Brittany: ‘I Probably Made Her Wait Too Long Until We Got Married’

Prior to the season, Brittany celebrated a birthday with Week 1 in sight. Patrick took to Instagram to celebrate his wife with a birthday shoutout.

“Happy Birthday! ❤️” Mahomes said in an August 31, message. “Love you Forever ❤️.”



The childhood sweethearts got married in 2022. Patrick admits that he may have waited too long to propose to Brittany.

“She dealt with me in high school and in college when I was just a young kid,” the Chiefs quarterback admitted, per IrishStar.com.

“She made me better and I knew she was going to be the one for a long time and I probably made her wait too long until we got married.”