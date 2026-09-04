Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ 3 Kids Steal the Spotlight Making Their Acting Debut

Patrick Mahomes is preparing for his highly anticipated return to the Kansas City Chiefs, but his latest off-field project brought his entire family together.

Mahomes, his wife Brittany Mahomes, and their three children — Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 19 months — appeared in a behind-the-scenes video from a new CommunityAmerica Credit Union commercial shoot.

CommunityAmerica has a long history with the Chiefs quarterback and partnered with him early in his Kansas City career. The company previously featured Mahomes, Brittany and their children in a bowling-themed commercial.

This time, Golden is also joining the family project.

CommunityAmerica has not revealed the specifics of the upcoming advertisement, but its behind-the-scenes footage offered an early look at the shoot. One scene showed the 6-foot-2 quarterback sitting inside a children’s playhouse and pretending to sip tea.

The Mahomes New Project Comes Days After the Chiefs QB Celebrated His Wife

The latest project comes as Mahomes remains one of the NFL’s most visible players off the field.

State Farm recently released new commercials featuring the quarterback, including one alongside Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The CommunityAmerica project gives Mahomes another television spot while putting more of the focus on his family.

It also comes after a celebratory weekend for the Mahomes family.

Brittany celebrated her 31st birthday with a trip to Las Vegas, where she and Mahomes attended the Backstreet Boys’ “Into the Millennium” residency at the Sphere.

The couple wore Backstreet Boys varsity jackets for the concert and celebrated alongside former Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and his wife, Lyndsay Bell.

Brittany shared photos from the trip on Instagram, including a look at a three-tier birthday cake featuring a family photo with Mahomes and their three children.

Mahomes also marked his wife’s birthday with a tribute of his own.

“Happy Birthday! ❤️ Love you Forever ❤️,” Mahomes wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the couple and their family.

Mahomes and Brittany married in 2022. Bell, meanwhile, last played for Kansas City in 2023 and won three Super Bowls alongside Mahomes during his time with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes Prepares for Chiefs Comeback After Knee Surgery

The family time comes at a significant point in Mahomes’ NFL career.

The two-time NFL MVP is preparing for his 10th season after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL and LCL suffered in December. He received clearance in late July to participate fully in football activities during Chiefs training camp.

Kansas City kept Mahomes out of its preseason games as he continued preparing for the regular season. It marked the first time in his career that he went through a preseason without taking a game snap.

Mahomes has been vocal that he is ready to return to the field at full capacity.

The Chiefs are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14 for “Monday Night Football,” putting Mahomes on track to make his return in a nationally televised AFC West matchup.