Brittany Mahomes’ Outfit to Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Show Is Turning Heads

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, attended Taylor Swift’s “Eras” concert tour in Amsterdam on July 6.

Swift’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, watched the show alongside the Mahomes at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Kelce’s friend, Ross Travis, joined the crew, along with Miranda and Summitt Hogue, close friends of the three-time Super Bowl MVP and his wife.

Swifties were thrilled to see the Mahomes at the show cheering on the 14-time Grammy winner and Brittany’s costly outfit raised some eyebrows. Especially, since she was technically wearing pajamas. The Kansas City Current co-owner wore Prada embroidered twill pajamas, which retail for $5,745 on the company’s website.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model hinted she would catch a leg of Swift’s international tour before the family left on their European vacation. Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories last month that she was “packing for a 4 week trip.”

Brittany and Mahomes, along with their two children, Sterling and Bronze, vacationed with friends at Parque de Campismo da Praia da Galé in Portugal. They also traveled to Spain, Switzerland, and London, where they caught the Wimbledon Tennis Final.

The couple may get a chance to hang out with Swift and Kelce after her final show in Amsterdam. The 14-time Grammy winner has three days off before the “Eras” tour opens in Zurich on July 9.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Took Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift’s Concert in Kansas City



During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on May 23, Mahomes revealed that if it wasn’t for him, America’s most famous couple might not exist.

“I’d like to take some of the credit,” Mahomes said. “I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet was — he was sitting in my suite — so I feel like I was the matchmaker.

“I had some input in there as well, I was like, ‘Dude, just go for it. Just go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it. He’s a great dude and I’m glad it’s all worked out for the best.”

Kelce went from lamenting over giving Swift a friendship bracelet on his “New Heights” podcast last July, to watching Swift perform songs inspired by him at the revamped “Eras” tour in Paris.

One fan reflected on July 6, “364 days ago, Travis walked into Eras w a bracelet, a plan, and Pat and Brittany Mahomes. He watched the show but left w the bracelet. Then started the manifestation. Today, he sits in VIP, singing every word w Pat and Britt again, except now he walks out w our girl so in love.”

Mahomes spoke about Swift after TIME named him as one of their 100 Most Influential People in 2024. “I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life,” Mahomes told TIME. “Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.”

“She’s never not working,” Mahomes added. “Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks.”

Mahomes also appreciated her genuine interest in football. “When she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions.”

Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift Grew Close Throughout the Chiefs’ Run to the Super Bowl

Swift attended 13 Chiefs games last season and even traveled across the world to watch the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. For many of the games, Swift shared a suite with Brittany. The two wore matching puffer jackets for the Chiefs’ Wild Card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. But their friendship went beyond Arrowhead Stadium.

Brittany and Taylor hung out several times outside of Chiefs games and joined several girls’ nights out with the singer. While some people believed that Taylor has no choice but to be friendly with Kelce’s best friend’s wife, the two have truly bonded, Randi Mahomes explained in February.

Speaking to Page Six in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl, “It’s hard at this point to meet people that are true and real and they kind of found each other,” Randi said. “They really, I mean, talk all the time and they’re like, really good friends.”