Brittany Mahomes Shares Heartbreaking News on Family Pet

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were preparing for several new family additions after their pet duck laid eggs.

Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Guys OMG, our pet duck is gonna have 9 babies can’t wait to see them.” She revealed in a subsequent Story, “One of the eggs was broke and I think she literally took it away… and then there were 8.”

However, none of the ducklings ultimately survived. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a heartbreaking update on Wednesday, June 5.

After finding pieces of broken eggs scattered, Brittany initially guessed that maybe the duck’s eggs weren’t fertile. The 28-year-old, who shares daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son, Patrick “Bronze,” 17 months, with Mahomes, revealed what really happened.

“It was a raccoon at 4:30 a.m. this morning,” Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I’m so sad.”

The Mahomes’ pet duck remained unharmed. The couple also shared two dogs, Steel and Silver. “I mean, they’re basically our children,” Brittany told People. “I consider us having four kids.”

Brittany revealed Steel was a gift from the three-time Super Bowl MVP while she was in college. “Patrick bought him for me for a Valentine’s Day gift when I was a junior,” she said, revealing his name was inspired by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“So, I actually used to be a Steelers fan and that’s how I got the name Steel, so that’s a great story,” she added. The couple adopted Silver in 2018.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Calls Brittany Mahomes a ‘Hall of Fame Wife’ & ‘Businesswoman’



While Brittany is Mahomes’ No. 1 fan, the love and respect goes both ways. During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, the 28-year-old credited much of his success to having Brittany by his side.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” Mahomes said. “Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall-of-fame mom and a hall-of-fame wife.

“It makes things a lot easier when you get to come home and your best friend is there. You just hang out. It makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great.”

As for her SI swimsuit edition debut, “It was awesome,” Mahomes told Paul. “I was happy for her.” The quarterback revealed that Brittany asked his opinion before agreeing to do the photoshoot.

“I was like, ‘Go do it, man,'” Mahomes recalled. “Go show what a mother of two can look and be — not only how she looks, but the way she co-owns the Kansas City Current and has done these ventures by herself now, become this businesswoman herself.”

Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Is Showed Off a New Skill at OTAs

He's always got another trick up his sleeve 🪄 pic.twitter.com/sX8v15Rdm7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 5, 2024



While organized team activities are voluntary, Mahomes is not missing a chance to practice in their hunt for a Super Bowl three-peat.

Mahomes showed off a new trick on June 5, completing a backhanded pass to running back Carson Steele, a rookie who went undrafted out of UCLA.

A video of the basketball-style move quickly went viral on X, racking up over 520,000 views. One fan posted, “Twitter will break if this happens in a game.”