Chiefs Get Great News on QB Patrick Mahomes as OTAs Start

The Kansas City Chiefs expressed confidence that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be ready to start the season after suffering a torn ACL, and it appears he’s on track to meet that timeline.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported that Mahomes was able to attend the start of practices on Tuesday and participated, putting his rehab on track with the quarterback’s optimistic timeline that he shared earlier this offseason.

Patrick Mahomes Takes Major Step Forward in Rehab Process

Taylor reported on Tuesday that Mahomes was able to take the field with teammates and “did participate in some form or fashion” in the non-contact practices.

As Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters noted, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said earlier this month that he was hopeful Mahomes would be able to participate in some fashion.