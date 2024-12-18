Insider Reveals Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Status for Week 16 vs Texans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Though Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (high-ankle sprain) weren’t willing to give a definitive answer on Mahomes’s availability for Week 16 on Tuesday, James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy revealed what the team’s current plan is at quarterback for Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans.

“The expectation is that Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is going to try and give it a go Saturday,” Palmer wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on December 18. “Will he be 100%? obviously not. But the belief right now, and we’ll see how the rest of the week plays out, is that he’s going to play vs the #texans.”

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes Talk About Mahomes’s Week 16 Status

When speaking to the media on December 17, Reid said he, Mahomes, and the training staff would have an open dialogue about Mahomes’s injury and how comfortable he feels playing through it before they decide his status for Week 16.

“Listen, if he (Patrick Mahomes) can go, he’ll go. If he can’t, then he can’t. Let’s keep it that simple. That’s how we’ll roll with it. Then, I’ll just take it day-by-day and see how he does here,” Reid said.

When Mahomes took to the podium on Tuesday he made it clear that he will try to play through the injury. But he wasn’t willing to commit to his status for Saturday’s game just yet.

“Yeah, I think that you have to. That’s the reason you play this game is to push to play, so I’ll get the work in practice and try to push it to see where I can get to,” Mahomes said. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to put our team in a bad position, so if I feel like I can play and go out there and win a football game, I’ll play. If I don’t feel like that’s the best-case scenario, I’ll let guys like Carson (Wentz) play. I mean, he’s a guy that’s won in this league as well. It’s just about pushing it this week, seeing where I’m at, and making the best decision then.”

X Users React to Patrick Mahomes Week 16 Update

Users on X reacted to Palmer’s update on Mahomes.

“Worth noting that the Chiefs left tackle position is very unsettled,” Seth Payne of Sports Radio 610 wrote. “[Joe] Thuney moved out there and is the 4th left tackle to play the spot this year. Mahomes wasn’t sacked last week, but was pressured on >50% of pass attempts

“I think he should rest. I know Patrick Mahomes (on one leg) is the first and second best QB in the league but we need this man healthy for this playoff push,” one person wrote.

“Makes sense, you need to try and win the Texans game so you hopefully aren’t leaving the fate of the one seed up to must wins for the last two games,” another person wrote.

“This would make sense. Timing of [Pittsburgh Steelers] game makes it hard to miss one and not the other. Could put them into only needing a win in week 18 to be the one seed…” another person wrote.