Patrick Mahomes Praised as 1 of the NFL’s Best QBs, Despite Rival Coaches’ Disparaging Comments About His Looks

Following a season in which Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious knee injury and went 6-8 as a starter, questions have followed the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback into 2026.

NFL executives and coaches, however, still view Mahomes as one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando released his annual quarterback tiers after surveying 21 NFL executives, including five former general managers, and 29 coaches. The group placed 35 quarterbacks into five tiers based on their evaluations.

Mahomes remained among the NFL’s highest-rated quarterbacks despite receiving a Tier 2 vote this year. The three-time Super Bowl MVP is also working his way back from surgery after tearing the ACL and LCL in his left knee late last season.

One defensive coach still placed Mahomes in Tier 1 but offered an unusual assessment of his physique while comparing him to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Chiefs QB1 Catches Another ‘Dad Bod’ Shot From Rival NFL Coach

The anonymous defensive coach told Sando that Mahomes remains a Tier 1 quarterback but questioned whether his conditioning could become more important as he gets older.

“I still think he’s a 1, but this year will show,” the coach told The Athletic. “You watch him warm up — his legs are strong, but he’s got a belly. He’s not pretty like Josh Allen. His upper body is kind of just there. If his legs go, he might fall off quicker than other people think. What I’m saying is, getting in the best possible shape could be important for him over the second half of his career.”

The comments add another chapter to the “dad bod” discussion that has followed Mahomes since a shirtless locker room photo went viral in 2024.

Mahomes embraced the attention at the time, writing on X, “Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? #DadBodSZN.”

The topic surfaced again this summer after Brittany Mahomes shared photos from a family vacation on Instagram.

“Pat wit da Dad bod… u aint have to do my boy like dat,” one commenter wrote after seeing the pictures.

Another fan came to Mahomes’ defense, pointing to previous explanations from his trainers about why his body type works for him on the football field.

Patrick Mahomes’ Trainer Previously Explained His Physique

While Mahomes’ physique continues to generate comments from fans and NFL insiders, his longtime performance coach Bobby Stroupe has repeatedly explained that the quarterback’s training isn’t designed around looking a certain way.

Mahomes was just 9 years old when he began working with Stroupe. More than 20 years later, the two still work together after Mahomes has won three Super Bowls and two NFL MVP awards.

Stroupe, the founder and president of the Athlete Performance Enhancement Center, told People that their training program focuses on eight specific areas rather than simply building muscle or reducing body fat.

“As far as our approach, I call it the cake system because — I’m really corny — but basically there’s eight layers to this,” Stroupe said in 2024. “There’s eight different things that we focus on: movement literacy, force absorption, force transmission, pattern stability, tissue resiliency, mobility, stability and flexibility.”

During the offseason, Mahomes and Stroupe try to train four or five days per week. The length of those sessions varies depending on Mahomes’ schedule. Some workouts can last more than four hours, while others run about 90 minutes.

The routine changes once the NFL season begins.

“During the season it is a different situation because football is the priority. The big days for us are the day after the game,” Stroupe told People. “When most people are resting the day after the game, we really work. There’s about three to three and a half hours worth of soft tissue work, mobility work, range of motion work, and just general health. Trying to make sure that the 26 bones in your foot, the 640 muscles, the 12 fascial lines, everything’s got to be in working order.”

Stroupe has also addressed why Mahomes doesn’t necessarily have the physique some fans expect from an elite professional athlete.

He previously told The Athletic that Mahomes’ biggest physical advantages include rotational power, reaction speed, body control and the ability to change direction under pressure.

“The problem is you look at him and his body type is not what you would think of,” Stroupe said.

According to Stroupe, Mahomes has intentionally maintained around 14% body fat because his training emphasizes the combination of stability, flexibility and durability he needs to play quarterback.