Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Childhood Home for Sale in Texas

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is enjoying quality time with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their three children during the offseason.

Speaking to reporters before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, “Whenever I get in the offseason. I try to spend as much time as I can with them. Get to see what they do on a day-to-day basis and build those memories with them.”

After making a trip to Disney World last month, Mahomes and Brittany are enjoying a kid-free weekend at F1 Miami Grand Prix. Mahomes also helped his mother, Randi Mahomes, move into a newly-reconstructed four-bedroom house in Texas. Randi revealed she moved into brand new home on March 29, giving a shoutout to Mahomes, 29, Brittany, and her youngest son, Jackson Mahomes, 24, in the caption.

Randi posted a photo on the front porch of the new abode and wrote, “Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne @jacksonmahomes and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing.”

After moving into the brand new $825,000 home, Randi announced she’s selling the home where the Mahomes boys were raised in Tyler, Texas.

Randi Mahomes Is Selling The Mahomes’ Former Texas Home for $285,000



Officially placed on the market eight days ago, Randi is selling their three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Tyler, Texas for $285,000. The one-story home, built in 1988, features a “beautifully updated kitchen featuring new countertops, a stylish backsplash, KitchenAid appliances, and modern lighting perfect for hosting friends and family,” the listing notes.

Randi, who’s also a mother to daughter Mia, opened up about the decision to sell the home in a statement to Realtor.com.

“It’s bittersweet but it’s time for a change and Mia and I are so excited to have a new place to decorate and make a home and now I have a large space for those grand babies,” she said.

“There were a lot of tears and laughter and memories in that house but it’s time to let a new family start to build their dream there now!” she explained.

Randi Mahomes Loves Being a Grandmother to Patrick Mahomes’ 3 Kids



Randi announced her retirement from her job as an event planner last summer. She posted on June 27, “Tomorrow is my last day at the ‘Tree’ Hollytree. 19 1/2 years & TRULY on a roller coaster of emotions especially because Hollytree is my Family too. Could use prayers for this huge leap of faith. Focusing on my kids and being a ‘Grandi’ which i love more than anything.”

Randi is now a grandmother of three after Brittany welcomed a daughter, Golden Raye, on January 12. Golden Raye joins big sister, Sterling Skye, 4, and big brother, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2. While Sterling and Bronze are featured in numerous photos shared by the family on social media, Brittany has not yet posted public photos of Golden’s face.

Mahomes’ mother remains busy, announcing the launch of her own business called the Sports Parent Academy, which she describes as “a comprehensive online course and playbook, created to walk alongside YOU as sports parents through every season of your journey with confidence, clarity, and purpose.”