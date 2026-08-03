Patrick Mahomes Makes Feelings Clear on NFL Return as Andy Reid Provides Major Update

Patrick Mahomes appears to be letting his play do the talking.

After completing his first full week of training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs, the star quarterback shared a series of photos on Instagram that gave fans another glimpse of his recovery from last season’s torn ACL. The post came as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered another encouraging update on Mahomes’ progress.

Patrick Mahomes’ Instagram Post Sends a Confident Message

Mahomes posted a carousel of photos from the Chiefs’ first full week of training camp, but the opening image immediately caught fans’ attention.

The quarterback is shown leaping off both legs—including his surgically repaired left knee—while pointing toward the sky. Other photos show him dropping back to pass, handing off the ball, greeting fans, and joining teammates for a post-practice prayer.

Rather than using words, Mahomes captioned the post with his signature alarm clock emoji, a symbol he has frequently used throughout his career to signal it’s time to get to work.

His longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe, responded with a simple message.

“WORK.”

The Chiefs also embraced Mahomes’ trademark caption, filling their own social media post with alarm clock emojis.

The post comes less than two weeks after Kansas City announced that Mahomes had been cleared to participate in training camp without restrictions.

Andy Reid Says Mahomes ‘Looks Sharp’

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Reid said Saturday that Mahomes has looked like himself since camp opened.

“He’s really doing everything that he normally does and doing it well. So, we’re happy with that,” Reid told ESPN’s Dan Graziano. “We know he’s still progressing through it. But he sure looks sharp out here.”

The veteran coach added that the organization continues relying on the team’s medical staff when determining Mahomes’ workload.

“As long as he’s safe, that’s what we’re looking at. So, right now, for what we’re doing, he’s safe to roll,” Reid said.

While Reid praised the quarterback’s progress, he stopped short of confirming whether Mahomes will play during the preseason.

Kansas City opens its preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 15 before traveling to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 22. The Chiefs conclude the preseason at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 28.

Patrick Mahomes Says He’s Stronger Than Before His Injury

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Mahomes officially received full medical clearance just before reporting to training camp at Missouri Western State University.

The Chiefs’ medical staff, along with Dr. Dan Cooper—the Dallas Cowboys‘ team physician who performed surgery to repair Mahomes’ torn ACL and LCL—cleared the quarterback for unrestricted participation.

Mahomes said months of rehabilitation have left him feeling physically stronger than ever.

“I feel stronger than I’ve ever felt, as far as strength and lifting [weights],” he said. “I feel amazing. … I’m excited just to be able to play football. I’ve been seeing cinderblock walls rehabbing every single day in Kansas City. Now, to be on that practice field with my teammates, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

For the first time since suffering the injury in December, Mahomes is practicing alongside running back Kenneth Walker III, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.

Reid praised the work Mahomes put in during his recovery.

“He’s been working so hard that you have a pretty good feel that he’s in a good place,” Reid said. “We’ve got to see how things go and not make any predictions about [Week 1].”