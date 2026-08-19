Chiefs Tease Patrick Mahomes’ Comeback After Brutal 2025 Season in ‘The Franchise’ Season 6

The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to put the 2025 NFL season behind them, and fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s attempt to get back on top.

The Chiefs announced that their Emmy Award-winning docuseries, “The Franchise,” will return for season 6 on Friday, August 21. The team shared a trailer featuring Patrick Mahomes and other members of the organization as Kansas City prepares for a new season.

“New football season. New season of The Franchise. See y’all Friday,” the Chiefs shared on social media.

“The Franchise” is the Chiefs’ official behind-the-scenes docuseries, giving fans an inside look at players, coaches and the organization throughout the season.

The season 6 trailer doesn’t shy away from Kansas City’s disappointing 2025 campaign, opening with, “The Chiefs have been so damn good for how many years? It couldn’t happen to us.”

Patrick Mahomes Sends Strong Message in ‘The Franchise’ Season 6 Trailer

Mahomes delivers some of the trailer’s biggest messages about Kansas City’s previous success and what he believes is still ahead.

“I don’t know if you can imagine it, the way it’s played out, all the success that we’ve had,” Mahomes says.

The three-time Super Bowl champion later makes it clear he isn’t satisfied with what Kansas City has already accomplished.

“That’s what we do, dog. This is the start, dog. We ain’t nowhere near done,” Mahomes says. “Winning three Super Bowls, going to five, and we’re not done yet.”

Another part of the trailer focuses on Mahomes’ recovery and his determination to show that he remains the same player after suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

“Prove to the coaches, prove to the doctors and everybody that I’m the same quarterback I was before, if not better,” Mahomes says.

The quarterback also emphasizes the work required to get Kansas City back where it wants to be.

“None of this is gonna come easy, man. Great mindset today, great mindset,” Mahomes says.

“And then we trust in each other to go out there and execute.”

Fans quickly reacted to the announcement.

“This is just a temporary speed bump…I can’t wait for this season,” one fan wrote.

“Can’t wait to see the Chiefs bring the popcorn and the touchdowns, I’ll bring the foam fingers and the dramatic commentary,” another commented.

Other fans responded, “Let’s goooo!!!” and “Inject this into my veins!!”

Mahomes Said Chiefs Were Motivated After Missing the Playoffs

The new season of “The Franchise” comes after Mahomes made it clear in January that the Chiefs planned to use their early exit as motivation.

Kansas City missed the playoffs in 2025, giving the team an unusually long offseason after years of deep postseason runs.

“I can’t speak exactly for what (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid exactly is going to do. I would expect us to kind of be here a little bit earlier, just with me already being here,” Mahomes told reporters during a January Zoom press conference.

“I’ve talked with some of the receivers already. I think that’s kind of the mindset we have: we want to be in the building and get back to it. The thing about when you lose, and you don’t make the playoffs, is you have a longer offseason than you usually have. I think guys are getting away right now, kind of getting their minds right, getting their bodies right. Guys are hungry to get back out there. It’s hard to watch these playoff games.”

Mahomes also took responsibility for his role in Kansas City’s struggles.

“I think just compounding mistakes. You make mistakes throughout a game. For myself, I look at some of the red zone interceptions I threw in kind of bigger moments in the third and fourth quarter of games,”