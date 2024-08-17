Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Completes Behind-the-Back Pass to TE Travis Kelce [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally did it. After years of practicing it, Mahomes completed a behind-the-pass during an actual NFL game. Well, a preseason game. But that’s still impressive.

During Kansas City’s preseason Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions, Mahomes completed the behind-the-back pass to tight end Travis Kelce on a 3rd-and-3 play. Kelce gained eight yards on the play that took place during the Chiefs’ second offensive drive of the game.

People took to X — formerly Twitter — to react to the Mahomes Magic.

“If I’m a 2nd-string linebacker doing everything I can to make a roster in Detroit and the back-to-back Super Bowl and 2-time MVP is hitting behind-the-back trick shots while I’m just tying to read my keys and get into coverage, I’d be irate lmfao,” ESPN’s Benjamin Solak wrote.

“He’s the greatest QB I’ve seen in my lifetime (accolades not included) Just stupid talented,” one person wrote. “The Steph Curry of the NFL. Bro really saw Caleb Williams this morning and said “bet he can’t do this.”

“See Lucky Lions Fans. This what u avoided when Kelce missed the Season opener last year,” another person wrote. “No wonder you got so far playing teams that were missing their best players and a layup schedule also.”

“Tough to believe KC doesn’t pull off the 3peat Mahomes is better then ever right now & they got a very deep team with the best coach in the league,” another person wrote. “The team is very young still btw… soo they’re gonna keep improving every week.”

Despite the magic, Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense weren’t able to cap off that 12-play, 51-yard drive with a touchdown. Instead, kicker Harrison Butker put three points on the board with a 37-yard field goal.

Mahomes played just two offensive drives against the Lions and completed 8-of-14 pass attempts for 93 yards.

Patrick Mahomes Wanted to Complete His First Behind-the-Back Pass to Travis Kelce

During an interview with FS1’s “First Things First” on May 22, Mahomes was asked when the team would unleash a behind-the-back pass during a game and revealed who he wants to complete it to as well as how much head coach Andy Reid wants him to do it.

“Coach Reid wants me to throw it behind-the-back more than anyone in the world,” Mahomes said. “He deliberately puts in plays that when I have the opportunity to throw it. It’s not a coaching thing, it’s me not having that confidence to do it in the game. One of these games, man. We gotta do it. There’s too much hype in it. Hopefully it’s to Travis [Kelce].”

Speaking to the media on August 15, Mahomes was asked about the behind-the-back pass again and revealed that it has happened yet because of his own hesitation.

“The first thing that he (Coach Reid) said was ‘I’ve been telling you to do that for a while.’ That’s all he said. He said, ‘that’s one of the plays that I’ve been telling you that you could do it (the behind the back pass).’ I’m telling you, he’s all for it. It’s me the one that’s hesitant to do it in a game,” Mahomes explained.

It looks like Mahomes finally mustered up the courage, and, wouldn’t you know — he succeeded.