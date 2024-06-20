Detail in Patrick Mahomes’ $450 Million Chiefs Contract Raises Eyebrows

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not just the most valuable player on his team, but arguably in the entire NFL.

Therefore, it behooves the Chiefs to do everything possible to keep their $450 million star healthy. ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi revealed that Mahomes could lose out on serious money if he gets injured while participating in one of his favorite extracurricular activities.

In his “What NFL Players Aren’t Supposed To Do in the Offseason” article, “Mahomes would void guarantees in his contract if he got hurt playing basketball, among other activities,” Raimondi wrote. As for those “other activities” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid casts a large net.

“All the dangerous things,” Reid said. “Things where they get hurt, you don’t want them to do.” The sentiment was not just for Mahomes but for all of his players.

Mahomes needing to avoid basketball definitely turned some heads. The three-time Super Bowl MVP installed a state-of-the-art basketball court inside his Kansas City mansion, and the quarterback knew it was a risky move.

During an interview three years ago, Mahomes revealed his plan to build a court in the new house. “Just don’t tell [Chiefs general manager] Brett Veach,” the 28-year-old said.

Former Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu Confirmed the Team Banned Basketball After a Video of Patrick Mahomes Playing Went Viral

Tyrann Mathieu, the Chiefs third-round pick from the 2013 NFL draft, said players weren’t banned from playing basketball until Mahomes came around. Matthieu, who’s entering his third season with the New Orleans Saints, recalled what happened to Raimondi.

“When I was in Kansas City, basketball was the thing that you couldn’t do,” Mathieu said. “I think somebody took a video of [Mahomes] playing basketball, and that’s how that started, because then they didn’t want anybody playing basketball.”

It’s unclear which video the three-time Pro Bowler is referring to. However, a clip of Mahomes playing a pickup basketball game at Lifetime Fitness in Overland Park went viral in February 2019. Fans were impressed to see the face of the NFL clearly had some moves on the court.

If Mahomes is still playing basketball, it’s best he does it secretly at his own home.

Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Wears a No. 15 Jersey Because of NBA Star Carmelo Anthony



Mahomes grew up a multi-sport athlete and his NFL jersey number reflects his basketball fandom. “I was actually 15 my freshman year of basketball, so I just returned to that,” Mahomes told NFL on NBC last year.

Mahomes wore No. 5 while playing at Texas Tech, but Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos already had that number when Kansas City traded up to land the quarterback in 2017.

“At that time, I was a Carmelo Anthony fan,” Mahomes said of his high school years. “I was like going the other way. Everybody was a LeBron [James] fan. I love LeBron.

“But at the same time, I wanted to kind of have that guy. It was the Denver Nuggets, him shooting the three, doing the three sign on the side of the head, goes to the [New York] Knicks. I was a big Carmelo fan growing up.”