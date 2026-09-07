Patrick Mahomes Gets ‘Dangerous’ Warning From Ex-Chiefs QB Before Week 1 Return

Patrick Mahomes has spent the offseason working toward one goal: starting the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green believes Mahomes will accomplish it.

Green spoke with Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. while helping unveil the Dr Pepper “Fan Wall of Fame” painting at Indiana University, his alma mater. During the interview, Green explained why everything he has seen from Mahomes points toward the two-time MVP being under center on Monday night.

Green also believes Mahomes’ motivation following a serious knee injury could make him particularly dangerous in 2026.

“Well, I always say that a motivated Patrick Mahomes is a dangerous Patrick Mahomes, and I think he has always found ways throughout his career, whether it be in college or the NFL, to try and prove people wrong,” Green told Chiefs Wire.

Trent Green Makes Patrick Mahomes Week 1 Prediction

Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL during the Chiefs’ Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Dr. Dan Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys’ team physician, repaired Mahomes’ left knee the following day.

Doctors initially cautioned Mahomes that his recovery could stretch into October. Instead, he attacked his rehabilitation with Week 1 as his target and worked with Kansas City’s first-team offense throughout training camp.

Green has watched Mahomes closely and expects him to complete the comeback against Denver.

“I like a motivated Patrick Mahomes. I think he’s gonna, I think he’s gonna have a good year, and I think he will be starting Week One against Denver on Monday night. I’ve seen him take every rep at practice,” Green said. “He hasn’t played in the preseason for good reason. Listening to his interviews and comments, and from the chance to talk to him through the preseason broadcast, I do see every indication that he will be ready for Week 1, and that was his motivation.”

Green pointed to Mahomes’ decision to undergo surgery quickly as another indication that the quarterback and Chiefs had targeted the opener from the beginning.

“That was why he got the surgery as quickly as he did when the doctor said, ‘Listen, you can be ready in nine months.’ It’s like, okay, we’re gonna do the surgery this day, and nine months from this day is the opening day. So they’ve had a plan from the beginning,” Green said.

Trent Green Says Mahomes Looks Like His ‘Regular’ Self

Green understands the rehabilitation process firsthand. The former quarterback previously suffered an ACL, MCL, and lateral meniscus injury, giving him firsthand knowledge of the physical and mental demands involved in returning.

“I love the work that he’s put in. It’s not easy. It’s not an easy task. I did ACL, MCL, lateral meniscus. He had an ACL and LCL. So it’s a little different injury, a little different surgery and recovery,” Green said.

Green added that recovery can become a “grind” when strength, flexibility or range of motion does not return as quickly as a player wants.

“So I give him credit for what he’s doing, getting back as quickly as he has, and if you watch him the way I’ve watched him in practice, it looks like the regular Patrick Mahomes,” Green said. “It doesn’t look like a guy who’s nine months removed from one of the most devastating injuries you can have.”

Mahomes finished the 2025 season with 22 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 14 games. He added 422 rushing yards and five touchdowns before the injury ended his season.

Green also pointed to Mahomes’ accomplishments before turning 30 as evidence of what the quarterback has already achieved.

“We could sit here for the next half hour and rattle off all the records that he has before the age of 30, whether it be win total, whether it be yardage, completion percentage, touchdowns, whatever it may be, playoff numbers — I mean, it’s phenomenal what he’s been able to do in his career,” Green said.

Chiefs Keep Patrick Mahomes on Track for Broncos Matchup

The Chiefs deliberately kept Mahomes out of all three preseason games, but head coach Andy Reid said after roster cuts that the quarterback would keep getting his work in practice.

“He’s going to keep practicing just like he’s been doing,” Reid told the Associated Press. “These are more like practice here, a lot of one-versus-one play these next couple of days. That’s a good thing.”

Kansas City wide receiver Xavier Worthy has also spent significant time rebuilding his timing with Mahomes. Worthy returned to Kansas City early during the offseason to work with the quarterback while Mahomes continued his rehabilitation.

“Me and Pat, we’ve kind of been working this offseason, the timing and stuff you need to work on,” Worthy said. “I feel like when it’s time to play, we’ll all be ready.”

Worthy said Mahomes’ approach has also set the standard for the rest of the Chiefs.

“His will and want-to is beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” Worthy said. “He kind of leads the team in that way. You have your leader leading like that and guys fall behind. He’s just a ‘will’ guy, always willing to work.”