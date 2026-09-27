NFL Warned on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes After Dolphins Win

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially bounced back from the anomaly that was the 2025 season, and the biggest reason for their resurgence is the return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes to his pre-injury status.

Mahomes shocked the NFL at large by returning to the starting lineup for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City nine months to the day since tearing his ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers in December of last year.

After a 3-0 start to the year, including a victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 27, former All-Pro offensive lineman Kyle Long has declared Mahomes once again the best quarterback in the world.

“They’ve been talking about Kenneth Walker, they’ve been talking about Spags’ defense,” Long said on “NFL Today” on CBS. “I think about this guy right here, Patrick Mahomes. He spent every day of the winter, every day of the spring, every morning and day of the summer when everybody else was out playing golf and having fun, and he was getting his ass back in the lineup.

“Nothing happens without No. 15,” Long continued. “Week 1, what did we wanna see? We wanted to see if the knee was OK. Patrick ripped the Band-Aid off, dove headfirst down there at the goal line. He said, ‘Call off all the shots. All the doubters can take a nap.’ And this past week, what we saw from Patrick Mahomes was the greatest quarterback on our planet right now. And he’s back to being him. That’s what’s on my mind. The league is on notice.”

Patrick Mahomes Had Strong Showing in Chiefs’ Win Over Miami

Mahomes completed 20-of-24 passes for 246 yards, two TDs and one INT in Kansas City’s victory over the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

It was the first road game of the Chiefs’ season after two victories at home against the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.

Mahomes has now put together 812 passing yards, seven TDs and two INTs in Kansas City’s undefeated start.

Chiefs Head to Las Vegas Next Week in Effort to Stay Undefeated

The Chiefs have a solid chance to make it through the first 25 percent of the regular season undefeated, as they had west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the desert in Week 4.

Las Vegas plays the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. A win in that game will push the Raiders to 3-0 and would set up a showdown next week for sole possession of first place in the AFC West Division.

Kansas City won the division nine consecutive years before finishing 6-11 last season. The Chiefs had also made the AFC Championship Game in seven consecutive years prior to last season, earning trips to five Super Bowls and winning three rings.

Mahomes was the starting quarterback for that entire dynastic run and captured two MVP awards over that span. Based on his start this season, Mahomes could contend for a third MVP if Kansas City can keep up its winning ways.