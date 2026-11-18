Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has proven himself a consummate leader over the course of his already illustrious NFL career, displaying that characteristic in specific incidents like a recent one that involved rookie running back Emmett Johnson.

Johnson earned his first start for the Chiefs against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury that Kenneth Walker III suffered in practice late last week. But the game prior against the New York Jets was when Johnson, a fifth-round pick out of Nebraska, hit a milestone with his first-ever touchdown as a professional athlete.

Speaking with Jordan Schultz on Tuesday, November 17, Johnson recalled a thoughtfulness from Mahomes in the wake of that momentous moment in the RB’s life, which demonstrates the type of leader the two-time MVP quarterback truly is.

“It meant a lot. Pat, like I said, ever since I’ve came here, man, he’s just been a good leader for the team. And also just somebody who just cares so much about the team and the group, and he’s showed that ever since I got here,” Johnson said. “And him getting my first touchdown ball just shows [that].”

When #Chiefs RB Emmett Johnson scored his first NFL TD, he forgot to get the ball. Someone else did it for him: Patrick Mahomes! 💯 https://t.co/HjhPwz7Knl pic.twitter.com/94DozwHCmR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 17, 2026

“I’m over there celebrating. Obviously, I’m excited doing my dance and everything like that. I kinda honestly forgot the football was on the ground, and then he grabbed it,” Johnson continued. “I got back to the equipment guy … and I asked him, ‘Did anybody grab that football? It was my first one.’ He was just like, ‘Pat grabbed it for you.’ I was like ‘OK, that’s love man.’ So shout out to Pat, man. He’s just a good guy and a good leader.”

Emmett Johnson Had Monster Game in First NFL Start Against Falcons

Johnson took his game to another level against the Falcons in Walker’s absence, tallying 101 rushing yards on 22 hauls and adding six catches on seven targets for 70 receiving yards and two scores.

Following the contest, it was evident that Kansas City has a special offensive backfield alongside Mahomes via the Walker-Johnson pair.

“Emmett Johnson looks like another find from Chiefs GM Brett Veach,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote Tuesday. “The fifth-rounder out of Nebraska flashed through the first two months of the season, then stepped up big-time in Atlanta on Sunday, with Kenneth Walker III down.”

Emmett Johnson Could Be RB1 Next Week Due to Kenneth Walker III Groin Injury

Johnson could get another start this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, as the Chiefs are now certain they can rest Walker until he’s fully healthy without fear of the run game disappearing on Mahomes.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that the team will avoid doing anything “stupid” by rushing Walker back too quickly off a groin strain that multiple reports described as “minor” in the days leading up to the Chiefs’ contest in Atlanta.

Kansas City has a brutal schedule after hosting the Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 22, which includes three straight road contests against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals before a couple home games against the defending AFC champion New England Patriots and the one-loss San Francisco 49ers.