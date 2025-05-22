Patrick Mahomes Makes Emotional Kansas City Announcement

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wears many hats, and he’s certainly more than just a football player. Mahomes also has part-ownership in the franchisee KMO Burger, which owns and operates some Whataburger locations. Plus, Mahomes has long worked with companies for endorsement deals, such as Adidas, and has invested in various sports teams, especially teams based in Kansas City.

He even owns a 1% stake in the Kansas City Royals, plus a handful of other professional sports teams in the area. So, Mahomes’ tally of interests outside of football is long and varied.

Now, Mahomes has made an announcement that he says he’s “thrilled” about, and it brings one of his ventures closer to home.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ‘Thrilled’

Mahomes has announced that his worlds are colliding, as Whataburger and KMO Burger have announced a joint deal to increase their presence in Missouri and Kansas, including corporate restaurants in the Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri, areas.

“As a longtime fan and investor, I’m thrilled to take this next step with Whataburger,” Mahomes said in a statement. “The brand means a lot to me — not just for the food, but for how it brings people together.”

Mahomes added, “Our team at KMO Burger is ready to keep raising the bar. I’m proud to be part of a team that’s focused on both growth and community.”

It’s certainly heartwarming to see Mahomes happy about bringing his burger venture close to the Chiefs in Kansas City. Also, it’s true that burgers and football go together well, so this is a venture that totally makes sense.

According to a release, “Whataburger will contribute its 16 company-owned restaurants in the Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri markets,” and at the same time, KMO Burger “will contribute its 13 existing restaurants.” Also, “KMO Burger, LLC will own and operate all 29 locations under the Whataburger brand.”

“This partnership reflects the strength of our franchise model and the incredible trust we place in our partners,” Debbie Stroud, Whataburger president and CEO, said in a statement. “KMO Burger, LLC has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the communities they serve and to the heart of the Whataburger experience — amazing food, exceptional service, and a welcoming atmosphere.”

She added, “We’re confident this joint venture will only deepen our connection with our fans in Kansas and Missouri.”

Mahomes’ KMO Burger Strives to Bring the ‘Flavors’ of Whataburger to Kansas and Missouri

The release also states that all Whataburger Restaurants employees who are currently working as restaurant staff at the designated locations will transition to becoming employees of KMO Burger. “A dedicated cross-functional team is in place to ensure the transition is supported with the resources, information and care needed throughout the process,” the release states.

KMO Burger is an “expansion venture undertaken by the famous Texas-based fast-food chain Whataburger mainly serves customers in the southern United States,” according to the company’s website. “We are a new investor-led franchise group including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, striving to bring the age-old flavors and traditions of Whataburger to the states of Kansas and Missouri.”