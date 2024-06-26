Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Could Join Elite Company After Latest ESPY Nomination

The 2024 ESPYs presented by Capital One have released the nominees for their awards, and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs highlight several of the categories.

Mahomes is nominated for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” as well as “Best NFL Player”. If Mahomes wins the “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” award, he will join LeBron James, Lance Armstrong, and Tiger Woods as the only athletes to win the category more than once, per ESPN’s press release on June 26.

Other athletes who were nominated for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” were Shohei Ohtani (MLB), Scottie Scheffler (PGA), and Connor McDavid (NHL). The other nominated athletes for “Best NFL Player” were Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), and Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers).

The Chiefs were nominated for the “Best Team” award alongside the South Carolina Gamecocks (NCAA women’s basketball), Michigan Wolverines (NCAA football), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), University of Connecticut Huskies (NCAA Men’s basketball), Oklahoma Sooners (NCAA softball), Boston Celtics (NBA), Florida Panthers (NHL), and Texas Rangers (MLB).

The ESPYs, which will be hosted by Serena Williams, will broadcast live on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Eyeing Three-Peat

Though being nominated for an ESPY is an incredible honor, Mahomes and the Chiefs likely have their minds focused on a three-peat. But Mahomes didn’t let the monumental task ahead stop him from going through his typical mental preparation during the offseason.

“Now that we’re kind of back and starting back from the beginning, that’s how you have to start, you have to start from the beginning, you have to go back to your fundamentals,” Mahomes said on April 15 of his offseason preparation after winning back-to-back Super Bowls. “I’ll be going over fronts and stuff today, stuff that might get a little tedious and stuff that I need to know. The coaches will get a laugh out of it because they know that it kind of irritates me sometimes.

“That’s how it is, you have to go back to the beginning, go back to your elementary school and learn from the beginning and I think that’s something that has kind of gotten us to where we’re at is that you can’t be satisfied at where we’re at, you have to learn and pick up one little different thing that you didn’t know the year before,” Mahomes continued. “That’s something that I will continue to work on throughout this offseason and prepare myself and then once we get to the season, we’ll try to make that run at it but it’s going to take a day-in, day-out type of mentality.”

Patrick Mahomes Has a Message for Chiefs Rookies

If the Chiefs want to accomplish their quest for a three-peat they’ll need to do it with some help from their rookie class. That’s why Mahomes gave some advice to them during his press conference on May 22.