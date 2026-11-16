Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Explains the Personal Reason Behind His Touchdown Tradition

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a tradition of collecting the football whenever a teammate scores his first NFL touchdown, and he recently explained why the gesture means so much to him.

Mahomes discussed the tradition after the Chiefs’ 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 15, when receivers Andrew Armstrong and Cyrus Allen each caught their first career touchdown passes.

The quarterback said he remembers how important his own first touchdown football was and wants his teammates to have the same keepsake.

“I still know exactly where my first touchdown football is, and I know how important it is to me whenever people come to the house and ask about it,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs improved to 7-2 with the victory, moving into a first-place tie with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West.

Patrick Mahomes Explains Why He Saves His Teammates’ First Touchdown Footballs

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Mahomes said reaching the NFL and scoring a touchdown is something players dream about throughout their childhoods.

“Yeah, I mean, playing in the NFL is a dream. As a kid, it’s a dream, and you never know if you’re ever going to get that first touchdown when you get here,” Mahomes explained.

The quarterback said players are often too excited during their celebrations to remember to retrieve the football.

“When you score, you’re just celebrating. You’re not really paying attention to what’s going on. So I just make sure to grab that so they have that memory, because they’ve worked their entire life to be here and get in the end zone. Not a lot of people get to do that, and they’ll have that for the rest of their life.”

Mahomes also received a question about where he keeps his own first touchdown football.

“I’m not going to tell exactly where it’s at, but it’s at my house. It’s at my house, and people have seen it. So I know exactly where it’s at,” he said.

Chiefs Rookie Emmett Johnson Previously Thanked Mahomes for Saving His Football

Mahomes’ tradition came up the previous week after rookie running back Emmett Johnson scored his first NFL touchdown during Kansas City’s 28-24 loss to Denver.

Johnson caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes but accidentally dropped the football while celebrating.

The rookie later explained in an Instagram video that he had no idea where the ball had gone.

“I just talked to him actually in the locker room. I was just like, ‘Thanks for grabbing that ball,’ because I had no idea where the ball went,” Johnson said.

“Because when I came back to the sideline, I realized I had dropped it to do my dance.”

Johnson learned afterward that Mahomes had collected the football for him.

“And then apparently Pat is known for, like, grabbing people’s first touchdown ball. So I asked Jay after the game. He’s like, ‘Yeah, Pat grabbed it.’ So it’s in my locker now. So shout out to 15 for that,” Johnson said.

Mahomes Praises Andrew Armstrong After First Career Touchdown Against Falcons

Armstrong was among the Chiefs players celebrating a career milestone during Sunday’s victory in Atlanta.

Mahomes praised the receiver’s work ethic after the game, noting that Armstrong initially failed to make Kansas City’s roster before returning to the practice squad.

“Obviously, he didn’t make the team with the number count, but got back to the practice squad, practiced hard, got called up, blocks his tail off every single time he’s asked to, and then to go out there and make a big play in a big moment — that’s what you want,” Mahomes said.

The quarterback finished the game completing 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns.

Newly acquired receiver Josh Downs caught one of those touchdown passes, while Johnson added two receiving scores.

Johnson also made his first NFL start at running back after Kenneth Walker III was ruled out with a groin injury.

The rookie finished with 22 carries for 101 yards and six receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns, helping Kansas City secure its seventh victory of the season.