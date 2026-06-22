Patrick Mahomes Shares Good Personal News as Training Camp Nears

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some good news about his return to the football field, then shared an exciting announcement for his other football venture.

The two-time league MVP is working his way back from a torn ACL that cut short his 2025 season, taking some major steps forward as the team nears training camp. Mahomes has also been busy with his other sports endeavor, sharing good news about the women’s soccer team he co-owns.

Patrick Mahomes Shares Soccer Signing

Mahomes took to Instagram on Monday to share news that the KC Current extended the contract for star forward Temwa Chawinga. The new deal will keep Chawinga in Kansas City through the 2029 season, marking a major step forward for the NWSL team.

Chawinga is the Mahomes of the NWSL, earning MVP honors in 2024 and 2024 as well as the Golden Boot awards in both of those seasons. Angie and Chris Long, who co-own the team along with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, shared a statement praising the deal.

“Temwa is truly special, and no one changes the game more than she does,” the Longs said. “She displays an unwavering commitment to scoring goals under pressure and when it matters most. Combined with her defensive presence, she is, without question, one of the best players in the world. She is a someone people want to play with and she makes our team better. We are so excited to extend her contract and keep her in Kansas City.”

KC Current general manager Ryan Dell also shared praise for Chawinga, calling her the backbone of the team.

“Temwa is a generational player, and extending her contract was a top priority for the club,” Dell said. “This contract extension is testament not only to the impact Temwa makes on the field, but her impact and influence in our community and the global game. We’re excited to have such a transformational player continue to call Kansas City home for the years to come.”

Chawinga was also excited to remain in Kansas City through the end of the decade.

“This contract extension means a lot to me because I call Kansas City home,” Chawinga said. “The way the club and the city supports me and my teammates is truly special. I’m looking forward to staying longer in Kansas City and working hard with my teammates.”

Patrick Mahomes Taking Big Steps Forward

Mahomes has taken some major steps forward in his recovery, taking the field for the team’s minicamp with expectations he will participate fully in training camp.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported that Mahomes “hopes to be included in 11-on-11 team periods and eventually be cleared for full contact ahead of the preseason.”

“QB outlook: At this point, the Chiefs expect Patrick Mahomes to be in uniform when the season begins Sept. 14 against the Broncos,” Taylor reported. “Mahomes, who is recovering from a left knee injury suffered in December, was able to participate in each of the Chiefs’ offseason practices, which was a great indication of his rehab work.”