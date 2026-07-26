Patrick Mahomes Hilariously Calls Out Chiefs After the Team Announces His Return From ACL Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are happy to have Patrick Mahomes back on the practice field after the quarterback was fully cleared to participate without restrictions at training camp. The team celebrated the milestone with an Instagram Reel, but Mahomes couldn’t resist poking a little fun at the video they chose to post.

The Reel showed Mahomes walking down the hill at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, as training camp got underway. It marked his first camp since recovering from the torn ACL and LCL he suffered late in the 2025 season.

Mahomes quickly jumped into the comments with a lighthearted response.

“bad angle 😂”

The joke referenced the camera angle used in the video, which appeared to make him look bigger than he had earlier in the week. The comment also echoed Mahomes’ past jokes about having a “dad bod.”

Patrick Mahomes Looks Sharp During First Training Camp Practice

Although Saturday’s practice was closed to the public, early reports suggested Mahomes looked comfortable in his return to football activities.

According to KSHB 41, “Mahomes continued to participate in all individual and 7-on-7 drills without any issues. He started off with a good back pylon throw to wide receiver Jimmy Holiday for a touchdown in 7-on-7.”

The outlet also highlighted another impressive throw from the quarterback.

“Mahomes later followed that up with a spot on no-look pass in timing, placement and velocity to wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. He placed it in the end zone on a slant route in between two zone coverages. The pass was unfortunately dropped.”

The practice wasn’t perfect, however.

KSHB 41 reported, “Rookie safety Xavier Nwankpa got the best of Mahomes on Saturday when he almost picked off one of his passes. He kept an eye on Mahomes while in his zone coverage. Nwankpa stayed discipline and timed his jump when Mahomes thought the route was open. He also had a couple of additional deflections and an interception on quarterback Justin Fields on an option route.”

Chiefs QB1 Says Injury Won’t Change His Playing Style

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Speaking with reporters after arriving at training camp, Mahomes said he doesn’t expect the knee injury to change the way he plays.

“There really isn’t a plan for it (wearing a brace). I’m going to start off with it just because I’ve worn it before and I feel comfortable with it, so that’s kind of where we will start, but it’s not like I’ve been told I have to wear it or how long I have to wear it,” Mahomes said.

“It’s just going to be my comfortability, how I feel. I will start with it on just because I feel like I can move and be myself with it. I played with it in college, and then we’ll just see where we go from there.”

Mahomes also made it clear that he expects to play the same style of football he did before suffering the injury.

“I plan to be able to do everything I did before. I’ve been moving around and doing that stuff. I’m going to obviously try and take care of myself a little better than I did last season,” he said.

“I think I ran too much last season in general; I’ll try to be better with that. All else fails, I’ll give it to K9 (Kenneth Walker) and let him just go out there and work.”

Before the injury ended his 2025 campaign, Mahomes threw for 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games while adding 422 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.