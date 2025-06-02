Patrick Mahomes in Disbelief Over Kansas City Royals News

Two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes has a lot on his plate quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Mahomes remains locked in as a fan of numerous other teams.

He closely follows the Dallas Mavericks and cheers for every major sport that his alma mater, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, competes in. The 29-year-old also keeps an eye on teams for which he’s a part owner, including the NWSL’s Kansas City Current, MLS Club Sporting Kansas City, and the F1 Alpine Team.

In 2020, Mahomes purchased partial ownership in the MLB’s Kansas City Royals. As the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr., and a former dual-sport athlete himself, the three-time Super Bowl championship remains extremely passionate about baseball.

So, when the Royals made an unexpected major announcement regarding prospect Jac Caglianone on Sunday, June 1, Mahomes’ strong reaction immediately turned heads.

Patrick Mahomes Excitedly Freaked Out Over the Royals Promoting Jac Caglianone

ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news on Sunday, “The Kansas City Royals are calling up slugger Jac Caglianone, one of the top prospects in baseball… Caglianone, 22, is hitting .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs in 50 games between AA and AAA.”

Mahomes reposted the news with a viral GIF from the TV series, “The Office.” The video shows actor Steve Carell as Michael Scott screaming, “Oh my God! Okay, it’s happening!”

Mahomes’ post quickly racked up over 7,000 likes. One fan commented, “Patrick is feeling the same as me!” One person posted, “PAT GETS IT!!!!” One woman added, “Patrick is really just one of us bc this exact GIF went through my head as well 🤣😭🙌🏼.”

Caglianone, the No. 6 overall pick in last year’s draft, could make his debut as early as June 3 when the Royals host the St. Louis Cardinals, according to CBS Sports‘ RJ Anderson.

Anderson recently gushed over the prospect’s season thus far. He wrote, “Caglianone was the most interesting player in last year’s draft class — not only because of his two-way talent (though he’s yet to pitch professionally and I’m not sure that he ever will), but because of a polarizing offensive skill set. I knew teams who had him outside of the top 10 on their preference lists because of the doubts engendered by his swing-happy approach.

“He’s homered five times in his first six Triple-A games… Will his swing-happy approach (he would have one of the five highest chase rates among qualifiers) work in the majors? I’m looking forward to finding out, and based on Kansas City’s outfield play, I suspect that he’ll be receiving the call sooner than later.”

Patrick Mahomes Is ‘Honored’ to Be a Part Owner of the Kansas City Royals

Shortly after signing his 10-year, $450 million extension with the Chiefs, buying into the Royals was one of Mahomes’ first big moves.

“I’m honored to become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said in a statement at the time. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”