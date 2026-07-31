Patrick Mahomes Admits There’s Still 1 Thing Standing Between Him and a Full Comeback

Patrick Mahomes has been medically cleared to lead the Kansas City Chiefs into the 2026 season, but the quarterback says one important part of his recovery still hasn’t happened.

Speaking during training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, Mahomes admitted the final hurdle isn’t physical. Instead, it’s regaining the complete confidence that only comes from taking his first hit and continuing to make plays after returning from a serious knee injury.

The three-time Super Bowl champion said he remembers facing the same challenge after dislocating his kneecap in 2019, and believes the process will look similar this time around.

Patrick Mahomes Says Confidence Will Return After One Key Moment

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Mahomes reflected on a memorable play from the 2019 season that helped convince him he was fully back after suffering a dislocated kneecap.

Just 25 days after returning from that injury, Mahomes escaped pressure against the Tennessee Titans before leaping into the air and finding Mecole Hardman for a 63-yard touchdown.

The play became one of the signature highlights of his career.

“It looks cool,” Mahomes recalled, “but I actually did it because I was trying to get my knee out of there. Little things like that, you just have to build that confidence back.”

Seven years later, Mahomes unexpectedly referenced that play while discussing his latest recovery.

Although doctors have cleared him for training camp, he said the mental side of returning to football will only come with live action.

“You’ll never know until you get out there, and you get hit and make plays,” Mahomes told reporters. “That’s just kind of part of it. But I trust the process that I’ve been through. I feel amazing, and I just have to keep continuing with that.”

He added that taking the first hit will help everything return to normal.

“Then I’ll take that first hit, just like you do every regular season, and then you get back to play football, a game you love.”

Andy Reid Sees Positive Signs From His QB

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes has looked strong since returning to practice.

“Yeah, he looked pretty good today, I thought. Strong,” Reid told reporters after the first whole-team practice. “You see the strength in his legs, which is important with a leg injury. You kind of look at that first. See how his feet are moving, feet are moving well. So, I thought it was positive. I mean, I thought he looked well.”

Reid said he’s been paying close attention to Mahomes’ mechanics throughout camp.

“I’m obviously giving a close eye on him. I’m not the doctor, but I’m keeping a close eye on the small things, technique-wise,” Reid said.

He also credited assistant athletic trainer Julie Frymyer for Mahomes’ rehabilitation.

“Julie has done a great job with him, with his rehab of really giving him opportunities to push off, whether it’s lateral or straight ahead to make sure he can escape as needed.”

Reid added that Mahomes has regained the strength needed to trust his lower body while throwing.

“He’s got good strength. You make good strength through the practice he’s been in, where he can still bend and throw and he trusts the leg to drive on it. So, I think those are all important things.”

Chiefs Fans React to Patrick Mahomes’ Mobility

Videos shared by Chiefs reporters from training camp quickly sparked excitement among fans.

One clip showed Mahomes scrambling through traffic and moving comfortably on his repaired leg.

“I’m officially checking in with my doctor… because looking at this video has my heart rate through the roof!” one fan account posted. “Believe it or not… Patrick Mahomes is officially playing Week 1. League isn’t ready.”

Another fan wrote, “Mahomes might be an alien.”

A third added, “Mahomes could play the Broncos right now,” after watching another clip of the quarterback running and jumping following a play.

The Chiefs also shared video of Mahomes moving confidently during practice, posting the footage without a caption.