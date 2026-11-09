Chiefs Get Major Patrick Mahomes News After MRI on Injured Elbow

The Kansas City Chiefs had some tense moments involving quarterback Patrick Mahomes during their Week 9 game against the New York Jets, but at the literal end of the day things turned out about as well as they possible could have.

A Jets defender smoked Mahomes’ throwing elbow during a pass late in the first half, after which the quarterback held his arm in obvious pain as his teammates helped him to the sideline. Travis Kelce, exasperated, looked up to the heavens as if to ask, “Why?” The quarterback, meanwhile, looked awkward while trying to throw on the sideline, though he never left the field.

Instead, Mahomes stuck it out and finished the day with 242 passing yards and two TDs. After the game, however, he noted that he was not throwing the football in the way he prefers early in the second half.

“We are gonna go do some testing here whenever I get done with this media stuff … and we’ll get a better understanding of it,” Mahomes said. “I feel like out of half, I wasn’t throwing the ball the way I wanted to. But as the game went on … I thought I kinda started throwing the ball better toward the end of the second half.”

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Got Good Initial Results From Postgame MRI on Injured Elbow

Mahomes did that testing after his team’s 23-point victory against the Jets, and the results came back with good news.

“#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes underwent an MRI following today’s win and sources say the tests did not reveal a major injury,” Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reported via X on Sunday night, November 8. “Mahomes’ elbow strain/sprain will be monitored over the next few days for pain and swelling. But so far, so good. Mahomes did go back in the game.”

Kansas City’s next contest is one week from Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Chiefs in Market for Wide Receiver Trade After Xavier Worthy Injury Against Jets

There is a reasonable chance that Mahomes will have another weapon or two in the pass game the next time he takes the field.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy left the game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium with a hamstring strain, and head coach Andy Reid said there is not yet a timetable for his return.

Even before that injury, the Chiefs had been calling around the league looking for playmakers in the pass game. Insiders have connected them to potential deals for Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts, among others.

The need in the WR room is obviously even greater now after Worthy’s injury, and the Chiefs have until Tuesday’s trade deadline to make a deal that helps Mahomes down the second half of the campaign.