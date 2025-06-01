Patrick Mahomes Gives Insight Into Travis Kelce’s Future After 2025

After the Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, one key story dominated the world of the Kansas City Chiefs – will star tight end, Travis Kelce, return for another season.

Post some short-lived deliberation, the answer was an emphatic “yes”, and that Kelce is very much in KC’s plans for the ensuing 2025 after agreeing to return, where the Chiefs will attempt to retake their Super Bowl crown after failing what would have been a historic “three-peat”.

Mahomes Reveals His Observations On Kelce’s Future After OTAs

When asked about what he thinks about the future of Kelce, and if he will return at the conclusion of the 2026 season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had an eye-opening response.

Patrick Mahomes on this potentially being Travis Kelce’s last year: “If it’s the last ride, you would never know … It doesn’t seem like a guy that it’s his last ride – or he’s tired of the job.” #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/iZZYAupzXv — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) May 29, 2025

“If it’s the last ride, you would never know,” Mahomes said at OTAs on Thursday, “The way he’s talking about football. The way he’s talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year. He doesn’t seem like a guy like it’s his last ride, like he’s tired of the job.”

“I mean he’s in here, he’s working. I know his body feels good. I think he feels better than even last year before going into last season, just cause I think he’s motivated to go out there and have an even better year than he had this last.”

Kelce ‘Motivated’ To Be Better After Super Bowl Loss

Travis Kelce has exactly zero to prove to anyone; he will turn 36 this October, and over the course of his illustrious career has garnered three Super Bowl rings, 10 Pro Bowls and 7 All-Pro selections (first and second teams combined), in addition to being named to the 2010s NFL All-Decade team.

Kelce had seven straight 1000+ yard receiving seasons and has made critical play after play in both the regular and postseason en route to the Chiefs establishing their 2020s dynasty, that has seen them go to five Super Bowls in six years.

But, as is life, Kelce is not quite the same player in the regular season that he was a couple of years ago, having not made the All-Pro team since the 2022 season. With that being said, he has still continuously showed up in the playoffs, with 2017 the last time he did not manage at least 100 receiving yards in the postseason.

Yet, 2024 still contained somewhat noticeable decline for the Chiefs legend, as the Chiefs began to falter, despite the team once again ending up as AFC champions.

At 35, it is hardly a routine step to keep improving, especially for a player who is entering his 13th season in the league. Alas, motivation can do incredible things for a man, especially one who may still be hunting a certain former Chiefs’ record for the all-time receiving yards leader for a tight end.