Patrick Mahomes Issues Warning to the NFL After Major Injury Update

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered a confident message after receiving full medical clearance to participate in training camp, making it clear he expects to return to the field as the same player—if not an even better one.

Although the three-time Super Bowl champion said he still has work to do before the regular season begins, Mahomes’ comments served as a warning that he believes his lengthy recovery from the torn ACL he suffered in December has him moving in the right direction.

Patrick Mahomes Issues Warning After Reaching Major Recovery Milestone

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Mahomes said receiving medical clearance is another important checkpoint in his recovery, but stressed that he still has to prove himself on the practice field.

“Just looking at the dates, and there were certain checkpoints I had to get to, to get to this point,” Mahomes said in a press conference on July 24. “And this is just another checkpoint on the schedule. So you have to continue to work. It’s not like it’s over and I’m going to be able to play a game tomorrow.”

He then explained the standard he has set for himself as he works toward returning to game action.

“You’ve got to continue to work and get better and better and go throughout practice and prove to the coaches, prove to the doctors, everybody that I’m the same quarterback I was before — if not better — and I can go out there and take care of myself and win football games.”

Mahomes later added that he already feels much more comfortable physically than he did earlier in the offseason.

“That’s the stuff I had to prove to the doctors and the coaches and everybody like that to be at this point,” Mahomes said. “So, it’s a long process. The process isn’t over. It’ll be something I’ll probably deal with for the next few years of my career and throughout the rest of my career. But you have to stay on top of that stuff.”

“But I feel comfortable now of being able to go out there and run the offense the way the offense is supposed to be run.”

Andy Reid Announces Patrick Mahomes Has Been Cleared to Practice

Reid revealed Mahomes’ status before the quarterback met with reporters, confirming that Kansas City’s franchise quarterback will participate fully when training camp begins.

“Pat’s doing great with his [rehab],” Reid said. “Right now he’s got clearance to practice and do all the different periods that we have in this camp. We’ll just take it day by day and see how he does. He’ll have plenty of eyes on him from coaches to trainers to doctors.”

“But right now, he’s been cleared to go ahead and participate fully.”

While Mahomes has been cleared for practice, Reid declined to predict whether the quarterback will be available for the regular-season opener.

“I’m optimistic, and I know he is extremely optimistic,” Reid said. “But I think you’ve got to see how things go here. Let’s just see where we’re at and not make any predictions or anything else. Take it day by day and see where it goes.”

Reid said Mahomes will receive his normal practice workload as quarterbacks and rookies begin camp before the rest of the roster reports on July 28.

“We’ll see about games and all that once we get there. But right now, we’re just going to take it day by day and see how he does,” Reid said. “But he’s been given clearance.”

“He’s been up here every day, doing his thing, rehabbing. I mentioned before how much time he spent — if anybody spent time doing this thing the right way, he’s it. We appreciate that. And he’s been given clearance by the doctors to work. And they’re pretty comfortable with that. But keeping an eye on him.”