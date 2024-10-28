Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Issues Warning About WR DeAndre Hopkins After KC Debut

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke about new Chiefs wideout DeAndre Hopkins after his Week 8 debut and issued a warning to opposing defenses that plan to cover Hopkins a certain way moving forward.

“If they’re going to play man coverage against [DeAndre Hopkins], he’s going to get open. I just have to give him a chance to make plays,” Mahomes said during his postgame press conference.

During the 27-20 victory for Kansas City, Hopkins didn’t play a full-time role but was targeted three times and caught two of them for 29 yards. Overall, it was a promising outing for a veteran who joined the team less than a week before he took the field for the Chiefs.

“He wanted to be in there, which is a positive… He’ll get more chances in the next game,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Hopkins after the game, via Harold R. Kuntz of FOX4 News in Kansas City.

Chiefs Remain Undefeated With Win Over Raiders

In the win over Las Vegas, Mahomes completed 27-of-38 pass attempts for 262 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. His top pass-catcher against Las Vegas was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 10-of-12 targets for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Kansas City’s leading rusher was veteran Kareem Hunt, who had 21 carries for 59 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs’ defense managed to register seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one turnover (fumble recovery) and gave up just 228 yards of total offense, per ESPN. Linebacker Drue Tranquill was a standout on defense, registering six total tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.

Next up on Kansas City’s schedule is a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game will be played on Monday Night Football on November 4.

X Users Reacted to DeAndre Hopkins’ Chiefs Debut

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Hopkins’ Chiefs debut and the win for Kansas City.

“Xavier Worthy blossoming. DeAndre Hopkins looking healthy. Travis Kelce still has the juice. Hollywood Brown pushing for a playoff comeback. This Chiefs passing attack could wind up being scary,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

“Just 7 games in and Xavier worthy is on pace for 12 TDs, and I’m not even sure they’ve cracked the code with him yet,” another person wrote. “Hopkins is gonna create a ton of opportunities downfield for Worthy as the season progresses.”

“I was like there’s no way. Undefeated and third Super Bowl. That’s impossible can’t be done by anyone! Maybe I’m wrong….maybe we will be undefeated this season,” another person wrote. “I hope so….the only teams I worry about are Steelers and Texans later but I’m confident with these chiefs.”

“Hey Chiefs, I have been a fan a long time, but I miss the days where we were scoring a ton of points a game,” another person wrote. “Also, can we please limit turnovers and score more points? I can’t handle the stress of turnovers and not scoring much points much longer.”

“Anyone who says the refs gave us this win is delusional, we got 8 penalties, the Raiders got 5. We lost 55 yards to penalties cause the refs (rightfully) called out mistakes our team made. Nevertheless … WE WON,” another person wrote.