Patrick Mahomes Shares Unexpected Injury Update After Latest Test at Chiefs Camp

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reaching the point in his recovery where he sometimes forgets about his surgically repaired left knee.

Mahomes provided an encouraging update Saturday after another training camp practice, saying the knee continues to respond well as he prepares for Kansas City’s regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14.

“It feels great,” Mahomes said, according to the team transcript. “When you’re tired sometimes, you don’t even think about [the knee]. I’m trying to protect it, but at the same time trying to push it and get myself ready to go for the season.”

Patrick Mahomes Says He’s Starting to ‘Just Play Football’ Again

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Mahomes entered training camp focused on testing his movement in the pocket during 11-on-11 work. As camp has progressed, the quarterback said there have been more moments when his competitive instincts take over.

“I try to be smart, but there’s just sometimes where, in camp, you’re trying to compete and practices are long,” Mahomes said. “I mean, you want to win the rep. There’s times where I do forget about it and just play football.”

One example came during Friday’s padded practice.

During a two-minute drill, Mahomes found his receivers covered on fourth down and scrambled to his right. Rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods cut off his path toward the sideline, prompting Mahomes to change direction and attempt an underhand lateral to running back Kenneth Walker III as he went to the ground. Cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace recovered the ball.

“I’m trying to hold myself back because I’m just a competitor,” Mahomes said. “I like competing. All of a sudden, I’m running and cutting back and trying to pitch the ball. But when it’s fourth down, you want to try to make a play happen.

“I’m not going to lose who I am, but I’m going to try to keep myself smart and keep myself in position to be out there for my teammates.”

Mahomes acknowledged Saturday that he should have handled the play differently.

“I was more mad at myself that I didn’t get the first down,” he said. “If I really had that go, I would’ve been able to beat Peter Woods, but he’s kind of fast. If I’m not going to be able to scramble and get the first down, I’ve got to throw the ball and give someone else a chance. It’s learning with what I’ve got. As I get more and more used to it, I’ll get faster and faster and have the chance to make more plays.”

Andy Reid Could Make An Unprecedented Decision For Mahomes’ Preseason

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Mahomes may be making progress, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn’t rushing him into preseason action.

Kansas City opens its preseason against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 15. Reid said Friday there is a “pretty good chance” Mahomes won’t play and indicated the quarterback could potentially sit for the entire preseason.

“[The] percentages are leading that way,” Reid said. “I don’t know if I’ll play him in the second or third game. I don’t know that. The percentages probably lean against not doing that.”

Mahomes has never gone an entire preseason without playing during his nine-year NFL career.

The quarterback said he will prepare as if he’s playing and leave the final decision to Reid.

“I’m for whatever Coach says,” Mahomes said. “I’m going to prepare to play. He hasn’t told me anything. I’ll prepare to get myself ready. If not, I’ll be as locked in as I am during games and try to get myself ready to go for the [season opener]. It’s just a process of trying to make sure you’re ready for the season, and whatever Coach thinks is best I’ll do.”

Justin Fields Ready to Step In if Patrick Mahomes Sits

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If Reid keeps Mahomes on the sideline, offseason addition Justin Fields could get an extended opportunity to run Kansas City’s offense.

Fields has spent most of his NFL career as a starter, but he arrived in Kansas City knowing he would serve as Mahomes’ backup. Fields said Mahomes has helped him learn the details of an offense the three-time Super Bowl MVP has spent years mastering.

“Any question that I have, he’s been in this offense for 10 years now so he knows every little detail,” Fields said at Chiefs training camp. “Any questions that have popped up, he’s explaining to me perfectly. It’s great learning from him, him showing me the ropes.”

Fields said he is using the opportunity to expand his knowledge of different offensive concepts.

“I’m just trying to expand my horizon, do things I’ve never done before, the amount of concepts, the amount of actions, the amount of stuff we have in the offense,” Fields said. “I’m just trying to practice on that, and really emulate Pat.”